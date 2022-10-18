Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
LETTER: We need a water expert
In 30 years of kayaking the Logan River I’ve never seen it this low. I fear for the future of my favorite sport. What about the fish? How will our changing climate affect the future of Beaver Mountain ski area?. Water is essential to life. No Utah legislator has...
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection designates Friday, Oct. 21st as Saboor Sahely Day of Service
LOGAN – Last month, Saboor Sahely was recognized as a Community Champion by Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) for all the service he has provided to the community over the years. During the event where Sahely was formally honored, it was announced that October 21 was to be “Saboor Sahely Day of Service” in Cache Valley.
Comments / 0