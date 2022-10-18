Read full article on original website
Joan ‘JoAnne’ N. Schaal
Joan “JoAnne” N. Schaal, 87, was promoted to glory on Oct. 11, 2022. Joanne was born on April 13, 1935, in Bloomington, the daughter of Chester L. and Lucille M. (Orr) Nicholls. She married the love of her life, Ronald L. Schaal, Sr. on May 9, 1952 and started their family. In their nearly 69 years of marriage, they gave all their loving energy to raising Ron Jr., Milton, and Cindy. Ron Sr. preceded her to Heaven on April 9, 2021. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mom (aka “The Card Lady”) loved writing cards and letters to family and friends. They were always commenting on what a good and frequent letter writer she was. She enjoyed puttering around the yard with her flowers, scrap booking, and being with family and friends. The Salvation Army was her mainstay. Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ was the light of her life. She and her mother (Lucy) were Soldiers at the Salvation Army Corps of Dubuque beginning in the 1940’s when Chet “Pop” and Lucy “Gram” moved to Dubuque for employment opportunities. She was a leader there in many positions. She followed her mother as “Home League Secretary”, a women’s group there. Joanne and Ron Sr. enjoyed camping at Lake Joy Campground, where they spent summers with their camper friends. They eventually moved their campers to their land in Millville Township, Grant County, where they spent time in “God’s Country” with family and friends, and where their daughter, Cindy and her husband reside, and where they brought up their children.
Connie Mary Corlett
Connie Mary Corlett, 84, of McGregor, IA, passed from her earthly life on Oct. 13, 2022. Connie was born in Prairie du Chien, on May 24, 1938, to parents Adolph and Veronica (Steiner) Kozelka. Her mother Veronica passed away shortly after her birth. Adolph then married Florence (Ellis) Kozelka and Florence lovingly raised Connie as her own daughter. Connie and her parents soon welcomed another daughter and sister, Nancy.
James M. Miller
James Masen Miller, 66, of Volga, passed away peacefully after an enduring illness in his home of 54 years. He was born Feb. 14, 1956, to William Lowell and Arlys (Norcross) Miller, the youngest of three siblings. He spent a portion of his youth in Cedar Falls until 1968, when the family moved to Volga to plant their roots at Spring Valley Ranch. It was there he discovered his love of mechanics, ranching and photography. He graduated from Central High School in 1975. From there, he pursued his diesel mechanics certification and began to take part in the daily operations of the ranch.
Verna Mae Antonia Panka
Verna Mae Antonia Panka, 81, of Prairie du Chien passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien following an extended battle with Lewy body dementia. She was born Nov. 6, 1940, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Welter) Theisen in Monona, IA. Verna married Richard...
Linda K. Handke
Linda Kay Handke, 74, of rural Elkader, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Elkader Care Center. She was born May 3, 1948, on a farm near Bear Creek, Clayton County, Elkport, to Paul and Geraldine (Waterman) Peuker. Linda graduated from Ed-Co High School. She married Arthur Handke, Jr....
Ralph W. ‘Jake’ Weaver
Ralph W. “Jake” Weaver, 84, loving father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the VA Hospital, Madison, with his family by his side. He was born in Covington, OH April 11, 1938, the son of Ralph and Clara Mae (Smith) Weaver. He enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and served eight years. He spent 3 ½ years in Germany, seven months in Vietnam, two years at Fort Belvoir, VA, and two years at Fort Knox, KY. In 1967, he was united marriage to Patricia Lou Smoyer. Together they raised Manny and Rick Fernandes, William, Patrick and John Kelly, and Robin Weaver. Jake was a member of the VFW in Covington and worked for many years as a steelworker on the Dayton, OH, bridge gang. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. In 1977, the family moved to Wisconsin, settling in the Bagley area. Jake ran his own construction business for four years and was later employed by the Village of Bagley for 11 years. Patricia Lou passed away in 1987. In 1997, Jake met the love of his life, Patricia M (Hyer) Moore and they were married Oct. 25 of that year. They made their home in Bagley. Together they loved camping and the outdoors, car rides and road trips, fishing, gardening, their pets, and, most of all, garage sales, where he could bargain for the best deals. They loved spending their summers at the cabin in Winter, and working at Ross’ Teal Lake Lodge. Jake was known for his wit and sense of humor, his smile, his caring nature, socializing, and helping those in need. He loved family time and his truck. He enjoyed a special bond with his grandson, Zach, and treasured their time together. Jake touched the hearts of those he met and will be dearly missed.
Roger A. Drahn
Roger Allen Drahn, 87, of Monona, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Garden View Place in Monona. Roger was born May 18, 1935, to Elmer and June (Fox) Drahn. He graduated from Monona High School. On Aug. 24, 1952, Roger was united in marriage with Virginia Denning at St. John...
Lions plastics collection project
Lions Club members: Wanda Everson (Seneca), Carol Crusan, Pete Prew (Prairie du Chien, Rodney Boardmen (Seneca), and Ken Leinweber (Prairie du Chien) worked to collect enough plastic items to receive a bench. (Contributed photo).
Council hears reports, project updates
The Guttenberg city council heard updates on major city projects, heard Chamber/Community Vitality reports and amended several ordinances at the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 10. Mayor Fred Schaub presided over the evening’s agenda with council members Michelle Geuder, Steve Bahls, Jane Parker, Austin Greve and Mandy Ludovissy at the...
City awarded $500,000 for water project
The City of Guttenberg has been awarded $500,000 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority through the Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) program, which provides support for community improvements. The grant application was written by Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission with help from City Manager Denise Schneider and Veenstra & Kimm...
Schellhorn the conference champ, four other Bulldogs medal at UIC meet
MFL MarMac runner Jacob Schellhorn didn’t let cold, windy conditions stop him from becoming the boys Upper Iowa Conference champion on Oct. 13. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
Meet the Candidates: State House District 64
Incumbent Anne Osmundson (Republican) and challenger Brian Bruening (Democrat) will face off in the Nov. 8 election to represent Iowa State House District 64. The district encompasses all of Allamakee and Clayton counties as well as Holy Cross in Dubuque County.
Chamber highlights manufacturing jobs
The Prairie du Chien Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Manufacturing members are hosting the ‘Heavy Metal’ bus tour’ for 7th and 8th graders. (Contributed graphic)
New Clayton County Engineer brings problem solving mindset to job
Casey Stickfort, pictured with wife Kelly and their three dogs, is the new Clayton County Engineer. Stickfort is a Clayton County native and has many goals to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the department. (Submitted photo)
