Ralph W. “Jake” Weaver, 84, loving father and grandfather, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the VA Hospital, Madison, with his family by his side. He was born in Covington, OH April 11, 1938, the son of Ralph and Clara Mae (Smith) Weaver. He enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and served eight years. He spent 3 ½ years in Germany, seven months in Vietnam, two years at Fort Belvoir, VA, and two years at Fort Knox, KY. In 1967, he was united marriage to Patricia Lou Smoyer. Together they raised Manny and Rick Fernandes, William, Patrick and John Kelly, and Robin Weaver. Jake was a member of the VFW in Covington and worked for many years as a steelworker on the Dayton, OH, bridge gang. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. In 1977, the family moved to Wisconsin, settling in the Bagley area. Jake ran his own construction business for four years and was later employed by the Village of Bagley for 11 years. Patricia Lou passed away in 1987. In 1997, Jake met the love of his life, Patricia M (Hyer) Moore and they were married Oct. 25 of that year. They made their home in Bagley. Together they loved camping and the outdoors, car rides and road trips, fishing, gardening, their pets, and, most of all, garage sales, where he could bargain for the best deals. They loved spending their summers at the cabin in Winter, and working at Ross’ Teal Lake Lodge. Jake was known for his wit and sense of humor, his smile, his caring nature, socializing, and helping those in need. He loved family time and his truck. He enjoyed a special bond with his grandson, Zach, and treasured their time together. Jake touched the hearts of those he met and will be dearly missed.

BAGLEY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO