bizmagsb.com
NSU Engineering Technology Symposium showcases STEM careers for high schoolers
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology welcome about 70 high school students from around the area to the fifth annual Engineering Technology Symposium where they discussed STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) careers, introduced students to industry partners and discussed skills necessary to pursue lucrative careers in high tech manufacturing.
Natchitoches Times
Office of TRIO Student Support Services receives grant to increase awareness of program
The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.
Natchitoches Times
Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29
The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
ktalnews.com
Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: BJ Young, Natchitoches Central Chiefs
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the driving forces behind Natchitoches Central’s incredible run in 2021 was quarterback BJ Young. “We literally changed the offense up from the option to something that better suited his talents,” said head coach James Wilkerson. With Young returning for his senior season, expectations were high. During the team’s scrimmage against Loyola, the season’s outlook changed dramatically.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
klax-tv.com
System Wide Boil Advisory Issued for City of Alexandria
Alexandria, La., (October 18, 2022) — Required repairs to the City of Alexandria Elevated Water Storage System have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Supt. of Water Operations James Graham. “All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches woman killed in crash
Campti- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at just before 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Kristin Stephens. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Kia Optima,...
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. APD said the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Upon arrival, APD found two male victims,...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022
Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
kalb.com
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
kalb.com
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
