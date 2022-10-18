Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bizmagsb.com
NSU Engineering Technology Symposium showcases STEM careers for high schoolers
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology welcome about 70 high school students from around the area to the fifth annual Engineering Technology Symposium where they discussed STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) careers, introduced students to industry partners and discussed skills necessary to pursue lucrative careers in high tech manufacturing.
City of Monroe joins LDRC Program
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
City of Monroe and ULM announces economic development project; received nearly $23M in commitments
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a potential partnership with the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art research and technology facility within Monroe, La. BRIP intends to construct its state-of-the-art facility next to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of […]
KNOE TV8
Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
Louisiana Living: Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Executive Director, Kenya Roberson, of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Kenya shares with Ashley and the viewers some of the events expected to happen in the month of November. For more details, watch the video above. For more […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
Franklin Parish High School to host Bully Awareness Rally on October 22nd
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 22, 2022, Franklin Parish High School will host a Bully Awareness Rally from 10 AM to 2 PM at the high school. The school is located at 1600 Glover Drive in Winnsboro, La. The event is free and open to the public. There will be food, prizes, games, live […]
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
Ruston Sports Complex presents “Monster Mash”
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Nearly thirty percent of Ruston residents sign petition to vote for expanded alcohol sales
As of Thursday morning, nearly 3,300 signatures had been collected to petition the city of Ruston to add a vote on March 25, 2023, for residents to decide on expanding alcohol sales to grocery retailers within the city limits. “We want to thank the thousands of Ruston voters who agreed...
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
Natchitoches Times
Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29
The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
“The Princess and the Frog” comes to life at Monroe Civic Center, Oct. 31st
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Carolyn’s Dance Land Inc. invites the public to their live production of The Princess and the Frog. The show will take place on October 31, 2022, at 6 PM. This event will feature a live production and treats for children following the show. Tickets are on sale for $10 and can […]
ktalnews.com
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
RUSTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) — A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday that 53-year-old Monte Alan Garrett was arrested Wednesday morning following a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KNOE TV8
Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - With Election Day just under three weeks away, Jonesboro mayoral candidates are making their final pitch to voters. “The people, the taxpayers of Jonesboro, deserve better, and I am going to give them that,” said Police Chief James “Spike” Harris, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Leslie Thompson.
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
Comments / 0