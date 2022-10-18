ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

bizmagsb.com

NSU Engineering Technology Symposium showcases STEM careers for high schoolers

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology welcome about 70 high school students from around the area to the fifth annual Engineering Technology Symposium where they discussed STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) careers, introduced students to industry partners and discussed skills necessary to pursue lucrative careers in high tech manufacturing.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe joins LDRC Program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and ULM announces economic development project; received nearly $23M in commitments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a potential partnership with the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art research and technology facility within Monroe, La. BRIP intends to construct its state-of-the-art facility next to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Correctional Center receives youth transfers from Bridge City

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice has completed its first transfer of youth inmates from Bridge City Correctional Center for Youth (BCCY) in Bridge City to Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe on Wednesday, Oct. 19. OJJ says the transfer is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Executive Director, Kenya Roberson, of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Kenya shares with Ashley and the viewers some of the events expected to happen in the month of November. For more details, watch the video above. For more […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court

The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
RUSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County

Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
UNION COUNTY, AR
High School Football PRO

West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bird flu detected at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo detected Avian Influenza (Bird flu) at the establishment, forcing the zoo to temporarily move most of the bird population off-view to protect them from the virus. The zoo’s budgie aviary is also closed and human contact with the birds are […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Sports Complex presents “Monster Mash”

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Sports Complex invites the community and children to their annual Monster Mash, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. This event will feature trick- or treating and children are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Only children 12 and under are allowed to participate and are required to have a ticket. Tickets are […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Classic on the Cane Marching Contest to be held Oct. 29

The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will host the annual Classic on the Cane Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Turpin Stadium. Competition begins at 9 a.m. The Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for senior citizens, military and children 8 and under.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

RUSTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) — A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday that 53-year-old Monte Alan Garrett was arrested Wednesday morning following a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - With Election Day just under three weeks away, Jonesboro mayoral candidates are making their final pitch to voters. “The people, the taxpayers of Jonesboro, deserve better, and I am going to give them that,” said Police Chief James “Spike” Harris, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Leslie Thompson.
JONESBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
RUSTON, LA

