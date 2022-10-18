Read full article on original website
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds To WHS Football Program On Sunday, October 23
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab a late lunch or dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 7pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Wilmington Touchdown Club (WHS Football Boosters). Take-out only. No flyer necessary. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow...
Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:.
WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24
WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code “Y4NNVPT” in the promo code.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
PHOTOS: Wilmington Library And Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy Hold ‘A Night With Sinatra and Friends’ Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library hosted an after-hours concert — “A Night with Sinatra and Friends” — on Friday, October 14, 2022. Vocalist Luciano Sandro Russo sang the songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Vale, Perry Como and others, plus Italian classics.
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
WILMINGTON VOTES: A Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you planning to attend the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am? Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton recently created a “Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting” to provide residents with basics of how Town Meeting works. Read it HERE or below.
RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration
READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election.
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On November 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Highway Motorcycle Crash
WILMINGTON, MA — At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington’s Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Expert Witness Scam
BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is warning residents to be aware of an active, ongoing scam potentially targeting medical professionals. In three separate incidents reported to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, individuals working in the medical field reported receiving calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters. The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
