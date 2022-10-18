READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.

READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO