ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24

WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code “Y4NNVPT” in the promo code.
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON VOTES: A Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting

WILMINGTON, MA — Are you planning to attend the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am? Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton recently created a “Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting” to provide residents with basics of how Town Meeting works. Read it HERE or below.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington’s Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration

READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash

PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

24-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Highway Motorcycle Crash

WILMINGTON, MA — At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Expert Witness Scam

BILLERICA, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is warning residents to be aware of an active, ongoing scam potentially targeting medical professionals. In three separate incidents reported to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, individuals working in the medical field reported receiving calls telling them they had failed to appear as expert witnesses in court matters. The scammer, or scammers, utilized a fake name and identified themselves as a member of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy