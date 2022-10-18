Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
Wilmington Apple
WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24
WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code “Y4NNVPT” in the promo code.
Wilmington Apple
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds To WHS Football Program On Sunday, October 23
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab a late lunch or dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 7pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Wilmington Touchdown Club (WHS Football Boosters). Take-out only. No flyer necessary. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Design A Charcuterie Board Or Lazy Susan On November 4
WILMINGTON, MA — There are spots still available in our craft class just two weeks away…. Join us for a fun night out, using a new, simple process of hand scorching your custom design into a beautiful charcuterie board or Lazy Susan. These make wonderful gifts and are available just in time for the holiday season!
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration
READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On November 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington’s Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
wzid.com
Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door
Then, on Wednesday, head to the Copper Door in Bedford between 5-7pm for another chance to win a $100 Copper Door gift card. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are coming out to celebrate Wicked Scary Week among mere mortals at Copper Door in Bedford and Salem! Order from either of the Prix Fixe lunch or dinner menus or the special holiday drinks and donations will be made to FEEDNH. Or spin the wheel at the restaurant for a $20 donation to FEEDNH and you could win a gift card $25-$100!
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Encourages Customers In Need To Apply For Good Neighbor Energy Fund
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year’s Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
WCVB
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
Wilmington Apple
PHOTOS: Wilmington Library And Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy Hold ‘A Night With Sinatra and Friends’ Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library hosted an after-hours concert — “A Night with Sinatra and Friends” — on Friday, October 14, 2022. Vocalist Luciano Sandro Russo sang the songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Vale, Perry Como and others, plus Italian classics.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
nshoremag.com
Salem’s Leading Foodie Shares Some of the City’s Tastiest Secrets
Salem has become a destination food city. Many credit Karen Scalia, founder and owner of Salem Food Tours, for helping make that happen. Her mantra is, “Eat local, shop local, support small business.” Introducing guests from near and far to Salem’s renowned restaurants and food and wine shops, she has become the culinary concierge of the Witch City.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers, Educational Assistants, & Nurses
WILMINGTON, MA – Wilmington Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels, according to a job listing posted on October 18. Substitute teacher rates in Wilmington are as follows:. Day to day: $80/day without a DESE license, $90/day with a DESE...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Acton (MA)
Incorporated in 1735, Acton is a town made up of five loosely scattered village centers. The oldest of these is Acton Centre, where the local militia company assembled before marching to the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775. Responding to the alarm raised by Paul Revere and relayed by...
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
