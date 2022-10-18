ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school's student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
Wilmington Apple

WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24

WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code "Y4NNVPT" in the promo code.
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:.
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election.
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration

READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington's Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
READING, MA — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF), which helps families who do not qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible candidates. This campaign year's Fund disbursement is $500 per eligible household per heating season. The Fund was immediately opened to all eligible households in the state amid the heightened urgency of need for home energy assistance due to the high prices for essentials like food and utilities.
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
