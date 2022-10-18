ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Thanks Tremezzo & Josie’s Bakery For Providing Food & Snacks For After-School Programs

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago
Wilmington Apple

WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24

WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code “Y4NNVPT” in the promo code.
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town of Reading dealing with trash backup

READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration

READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
READING, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington’s Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Visiting Salem in October? Prepare for ‘frightening’ crowds

Residents and businesses in Salem are speaking out about the hundreds of thousands of visitors that descend upon their small community during the Halloween season and say it’s taking a toll, according to a Boston.com report. The number of reported visitors last weekend is staggering, and residents are speaking...
SALEM, MA
nerej.com

Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH

Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
SALEM, NH
Wilmington Apple

21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash

PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
WCVB

Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend

SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
SALEM, MA
montserrat.edu

9 Dane St Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Friday 10/4

Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony at The Center at Montserrat at 9 Dane Street, Beverly, MA on Friday, November 4th from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm. Nestled at the center of campus, this historic building serves as a campus connector and is the new home for our Welcome Center, Student Center, Wellness Center, Facilities headquarters, and more. The event will include remarks from President Kurt Steinberg.
BEVERLY, MA

