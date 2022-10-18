WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Thanks Tremezzo & Josie’s Bakery For Providing Food & Snacks For After-School Programs

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds To WHS Football Program On Sunday, October 23
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab a late lunch or dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 7pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Wilmington Touchdown Club (WHS Football Boosters). Take-out only. No flyer necessary.
Wilmington Apple
WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24
WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code "Y4NNVPT" in the promo code.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school's student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election.
Town of Reading dealing with trash backup
READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration
READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On November 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers, Educational Assistants, & Nurses
WILMINGTON, MA – Wilmington Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels, according to a job listing posted on October 18. Substitute teacher rates in Wilmington are as follows:. Day to day: $80/day without a DESE license, $90/day with a DESE...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington's Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
Visiting Salem in October? Prepare for ‘frightening’ crowds
Residents and businesses in Salem are speaking out about the hundreds of thousands of visitors that descend upon their small community during the Halloween season and say it’s taking a toll, according to a Boston.com report. The number of reported visitors last weekend is staggering, and residents are speaking...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
This Boston Area Estate for Sale is Right Out of the Popular TV Series ‘Bridgerton’
Talk about a breathtaking manor that looks like it could be out of the hit TV show Bridgerton on Netflix. This western suburban Boston estate is at 5 Concord Road in Weston, Massachusetts, and listed by Rikki Conley with Sotheby's International Realty. According to this listing, the $15 million home...
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
WCVB
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
montserrat.edu
9 Dane St Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Friday 10/4
Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony at The Center at Montserrat at 9 Dane Street, Beverly, MA on Friday, November 4th from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm. Nestled at the center of campus, this historic building serves as a campus connector and is the new home for our Welcome Center, Student Center, Wellness Center, Facilities headquarters, and more. The event will include remarks from President Kurt Steinberg.
Haverhill cancels school for 5th straight day as teachers strike continues after no agreement met
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite the threat of fines, teachers in Haverhill will hit the picket lines for a seventh straight day Friday morning. The ongoing strike will also force kids out of the classroom for the fifth day in a row. The Haverhill Education Association and the school district...
Motorcycle crash leaves 24-year-old Wilmington man dead
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmington that happened late Friday night. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Troopers responded to Route 93 northbound at Exit 31 for reports of a crash. Upon their arrival, they located Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington who was...
