LETTER: Wilmington’s 5,609 Seniors Encouraged To Attend Special Town Meeting On Nov. 19 & Vote For New Senior Center

Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Design A Charcuterie Board Or Lazy Susan On November 4
WILMINGTON, MA — There are spots still available in our craft class just two weeks away…. Join us for a fun night out, using a new, simple process of hand scorching your custom design into a beautiful charcuterie board or Lazy Susan. These make wonderful gifts and are available just in time for the holiday season!
Wilmington Apple
Tremezzo Pizzeria To Donate 15% Of Proceeds To WHS Football Program On Sunday, October 23
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab a late lunch or dinner from Tremezzo Pizzeria (296 Shawsheen Avenue) on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 7pm, and 15% of all sales will benefit the Wilmington Touchdown Club (WHS Football Boosters). Take-out only. No flyer necessary. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Democratic Town Committee Announces Its Endorsements For State Election
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Democratic Town Committee recently announced its endorsements for the 2022 State Election. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 23, 2022: Trunk Or Treat Event At Shawsheen Tech; Eat Pizza To Support WHS Football Team
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 23, 2022:. The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Costumes are encouraged. Admission costs $5 per child. Proceeds benefit the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Suicide Prevention. The event is sponsored by Bruno Brothers.
Wilmington Apple
WHS Volleyball To Hold Fundraiser At Woburn Chipotle On October 24
WOBURN, MA — The Friends of Wilmington High School Volleyball has organized a fundraiser at the Chipotle in Woburn (112 Commerce Way) on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm. 33% of each sale will be donated to the WHS Volleyball program. Just bring the flyer below or show it on your phone. If ordering online, enter the code “Y4NNVPT” in the promo code.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON VOTES: A Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you planning to attend the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am? Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton recently created a “Citizen’s Guide To Town Meeting” to provide residents with basics of how Town Meeting works. Read it HERE or below.
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On November 7
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (October 16, 2022-October 22, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of October 16, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers, Educational Assistants, & Nurses
WILMINGTON, MA – Wilmington Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels, according to a job listing posted on October 18. Substitute teacher rates in Wilmington are as follows:. Day to day: $80/day without a DESE license, $90/day with a DESE...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 21, 2022: Free Comedy Show; MMA at Shriners; Trick Or Treat Event At Friendship Lodge
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 21, 2022:. Enjoy an evening of comedy featuring Wilmington comedian Steve Bjork at 7pm in the Wilmington Middle School Auditorium. The best part? This event is FREE (yes, FREE) and open to all thanks to the generosity of Wilmington’s Sarah DJ Carter Lecture Committee. Learn more HERE.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Crew Aids In Hurricane Ian Power Restoration
READING, MA — Two experienced RMLD linemen, Steven Smith and Phil LaFleur, loaded up an RMLD bucket truck and joined 54 other southern New England linemen to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help restore power and assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. After assisting in Jacksonville, the crew was dispatched to Bartow, Florida where they replaced poles, ran wire, and installed transformers.
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Wilmington Apple
PHOTOS: Wilmington Library And Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy Hold ‘A Night With Sinatra and Friends’ Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Memorial Library hosted an after-hours concert — “A Night with Sinatra and Friends” — on Friday, October 14, 2022. Vocalist Luciano Sandro Russo sang the songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Vale, Perry Como and others, plus Italian classics.
Deerfield Valley News
Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy
DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Wilmington Apple
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
