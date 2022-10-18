ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega. Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40. A 2007 Peterbilt was...
VEGA, TX
KFDA

TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers. “With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week nine of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 9:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Game of the Week: Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles give rivalry renewed life in district matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall vs. Canyon. It’s always been a big game, but this year even more is at stake. “It’s been a while just because we haven’t been in the same district.” Coach Winfrey said of the matchup. That just adds a whole new caveat to the deal of it being a district game and a big one and two undefeated in district. They’re 2-0, we’re 1-0, so obviously it puts somebody in a really good spot, whoever wins this game.”
AMARILLO, TX

