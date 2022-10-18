Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KFDA
‘They even serve as a support group’: Superior HealthPlan, Cinergy providing sensory-friendly movies to all
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Once a month on Saturdays, Cinergy and Superior HealthPlan will be providing a movie with adjusted lighting, sound, and room to move around for families with children who have sensory processing disorder and autism. “It can be hard as a parent being able to do things...
KFDA
American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services provide free smoke detectors to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year American Red Cross and Panhandle Community Services are partnering to provide free smoke detectors and installation to the entire Panhandle. Both Panhandle Community Services and American Red Cross already serve all 26 counties in the Panhandle, so they decided to come...
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
KFDA
APD: Suspicious package determined safe, delivered to address in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a suspicious package was determined to be safe this afternoon after it was sent to an area in downtown Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said about 2:08 p.m., they were contacted by the Department of Household Security on the incident. The package was addressed to...
KFDA
Good News: Students exploring wonders of science in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A special partnership between Canyon Independent School District and West Texas A&M University is bringing fun, hands on learning to some after school students. The same learning module that is being introduced locally, however, may soon be taken overseas. “We call it Canyon ISD kids, it’s...
KFDA
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega. Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40. A 2007 Peterbilt was...
KFDA
TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers. “With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness...
KFDA
Game of the Week: Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles give rivalry renewed life in district matchup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall vs. Canyon. It’s always been a big game, but this year even more is at stake. “It’s been a while just because we haven’t been in the same district.” Coach Winfrey said of the matchup. That just adds a whole new caveat to the deal of it being a district game and a big one and two undefeated in district. They’re 2-0, we’re 1-0, so obviously it puts somebody in a really good spot, whoever wins this game.”
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Week 9
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week nine of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 9:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 4A and 3A...
KFDA
Authorities question 2 juveniles after bomb threat made against Pampa High School
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities placed two juvenile suspects into custody after a bomb threat was made against Pampa High School today. As school was dismissed today, high school officials were told of the threat made against the school. Pampa Police Department received the call about 3:35 p.m. and said...
Comments / 0