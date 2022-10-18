Read full article on original website
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance vs. Minnesota
The game was tight to start but Penn State eventually got its groove that it lost in Ann Arbor back. Minnesota presented a challenge early but the emergence of some veteran names that had been absent all year ended up making a difference. This ended up being one of the easier report cards to do which hopefully makes you folks happy. We see you in the comments so hopefully, this near-perfect performance gives you a near-perfect reading experience. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: A+ Easily the best game of the year was this one for Sean Clifford. He was hitting his receivers and...
