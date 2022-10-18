ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

Comments

WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model.  "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Pine County K9 Assists in Drug Arrest

On October 4, 2022 at approximately 12:59 hours, The Pine County Sheriff's Office responded to a report a drugs that were found in a hotel room in Hinckley. After further investigation, a deputy located over 340 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs in the room. The suspect was known but was not in the area at the time. On October 18, 2022 at approximately 07:41 hours, The Pine County Sheriff's Office received information that the suspect from this case was seen in the area of Lady Luck Drive and Fire Monument Road in Hinckley. Deputies responded to that location and the suspected was placed under arrest for drug possession charges.
PINE COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash

A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
CLOQUET, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

2 People Killed in Pine County Crash

PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City. Deputies responded and found...
PINE CITY, MN
drydenwire.com

3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest

BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
CUMBERLAND, WI
KARE 11

Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone

BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Branch woman found guilty of mistreating 11 horses

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- A 61-year-old North Branch woman is now awaiting sentencing later this year after being found guilty of animal cruelty. According to Chisago County court documents, Carmen Burth was charged in 2020 with depriving animals of necessary food, water and shelter - a misdemeanor. Last week, Burth was found guilty of the misdemeanor and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5. She could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to the charges document.  In November 2019, 11 horses were removed from Burth's rural property following an investigation by the...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
PINE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Alcohol and weather may have been factors in crash that killed 21-year-old driver

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old driver is dead following a crash in Isanti County Tuesday evening.According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 249th Avenue and Verdin Street in Athens Township. Deputies arrived and found a single occupant, a 21-year-old man, trapped inside the crashed vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the motorist was traveling eastbound on 249th Avenue when it left the roadway. Both alcohol and weather may have been contributing factors, officials said. The crash is under investigation. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

