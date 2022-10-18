Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]
The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
The 3 Best Ski Towns in Washington State
Washington State turns into a gorgeous winter wonderland, from the snow-capped mountains to the frozen lakes, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the cold weather this coming winter and Washington's ski towns are equally exciting to explore. We've picked out three that you should check out. We've compiled three ski...
KAPP KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen and Jason Valentine tour new Tri-Cities haunted house
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Anchors that go through haunted houses together, stick together; at least that’s what KAPP KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen and Jason Valentine believe after getting spooked at Frightmare Haunted Attractions. It’s the newest haunted house in the Tri-Cities, just in time for Halloween. They’re located off of Clearwater Avenue in the Bella’s Furniture storage facility. Jeff Schreiner and Jason...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
Is There a Legal Age Limit To Trick-or-Treating in Washington State?
Is There A Legal Age In Which You Can't Trick Or Treat In Washington State?. Every year on October 31st, children of all ages put on their costumes and go door to door in search of candy. But is there a legal limit to how old you can be and still go trick-or-treating in Washington State? We did some digging and here's what we found out.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
California Gets New Digital License Plates Law, Is Washington State up Next?
California Passes A New Digital License Plates Law AB 984. Digital license plates might be in Washington State's near future. California has approved digital license plates, is Washington State next?. Will Washington State Be The Next State To Allow Digital License Plates?. New technology can change everything and digital license...
What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?
If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?. What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?. If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little...
What Makes Living in Washington Such an Awesome Experience
I moved to Washington twenty years ago and as I've grown older, I've loved Washington even more. I'm overwhelmed with feelings of euphoria when I take long drives throughout the state, reaffirming that Washington is my home. I can't think of a place I'd rather live in. Washington can be...
How to Annoy The Crap Out of A Washingtonian with Just ONE Word
We, who are living in Washington, have problems with you non-Washington people (and with some of you already here). Now you’re gonna hear about it! Hey, pally, it doesn’t have to be the holiday of “Festivus for the Rest of Us” for us to stop what we're doing and start celebrating the Airing of Grievances: The Washington State Edition!
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
Most Visited Attraction in Washington It’s Not the Space Needle!?
Have you ever wondered what the most visited attraction in Washington State is?. It might surprise you to learn that it's not the Space Needle or Mount Rainier. In fact, it's not even a tourist destination at all. The most visited attraction in Washington State is...drumroll please...the state Capitol building...
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
Yes, You Can Burn Tumbleweeds in Tri-Cities But Only Under These Conditions
If you’ve lived in Tri-Cities for any length of time, then you’ve likely run over a tumbleweed or two on the highway or have had piles of them in your yard after a windstorm, they’re just a part of life in our area. It’s not surprising, in both Benton and Franklin County, the homeowner is REQUIRED to remove and dispose of these annoying rolling weeds, but just how are you to do it?
‘Plagued’ by problems, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now under city of Pasco control
Years of overcrowding, sick animals and a lack of stable veterinary care led to continuing problems.
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0