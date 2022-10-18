Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Fushicho Daiko, Horror Fest, and More
It’s the weekend before Halloween and, as you’d expect, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the scary season around the Valley, including events like the inaugural Artists Assemble Horror Fest or the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel’s Rocky Horror Picture Show themed dinners. That being said, there are a variety of non-Halloween things to do happening from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The latest Body Art Expo will take place in Scottsdale while the taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko will celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary.
fox10phoenix.com
Check out these Phoenix-area haunted houses, spooky attractions this Halloween
If you need some bone-chilling entertainment to celebrate Halloween and the fall season, check out some of these haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes across the Valley:. Chandler. Halloween Town's Pumpkin Patch. "Grab your family, jump on your broomsticks, and fly through Halloween Town! Admission is $5 and parking...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Lil Nas X and Panic! At The Disco come to town while the Valley will be spoiled with a host of Halloween-themed gatherings. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
Ay, Chabela: New Phoenix restaurant opened by the founders of ‘Chubasco Tacos’
Downtown Phoenix welcomes ‘Ay, Chabela’ to the Roosevelt Row food scene. The Mexican seafood inspired restaurant was opened by the founders of ‘Chubasco Tacos.’
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
AZFamily
Spirit Of Arizona Tours is the perfect way to learn about dark Phoenix history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is just days away, and there’s no shortage of spooky things you can visit around Phoenix, but there’s only one place you can get a “Murders and Mysteries Haunted tour,” and that tour company is Spirit of Arizona Tours. But this...
AZFamily
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
Glendale’s Sprawling VAI Resort to House 12 Restaurants
Of the dozen food and beverage options, seven will be VAI projects, while the other five will come courtesy of outside parties, including celebrity chefs.
azbigmedia.com
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming to Tempe
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, announced that it will officially make Tempe home to its eighth location in the Phoenix area. The famous deep dish pizzeria is slated to open its newest location in late fall 2022, currently under construction, at 27 South McClintock Drive in Tempe, AZ. The new space is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse, near the corner of South McClintock Drive and East Rio Salado Pkwy. It’s located along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
This Hidden Patio Pop-Up Serves Incredible Israeli Street Food in Phoenix
"Are you looking for a big truck or something to eat?" Netanel “Nate” Harat calls out, standing on the curb on Pierson Street. Definitely the food, we reply. With a toothy grin and a wave of his hand, he turns and leads the way through the parking lot to his tiny restaurant adjacent to a used car shop at the north end of Phoenix's Melrose District.
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
Phoenix New Times
How Local Crew The Sacred G’s Are Bringing Lights and Dance to Tempe
The Tempe Jam outdoor event on Friday, October 21, is first and foremost a concert, featuring performances by local favorites Banana Gun, Paper Foxes, and The Stakes. But you may want to stay in your seat between sets, because that's when The Sacred G's take the stage. The Sacred G’s...
SignalsAZ
Halloween at Goodyear’s Annual Fall Festival
The West Valley tradition continues! Goodyear’s Fall Festival returns Saturday, October 29. Come trick-or-treat on the field at Goodyear Ballpark!. New this year, get transported to the wild west as you walk through a haunted cemetery with scares from Estrella Foothills High School students. If spooks aren’t your thing, dance the night away at our DJ dance party, morph into a magical creature with face painting, jump around in bounce houses, or unleash your inner artist with a 20-foot-wide coloring sheet.
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
KTAR.com
Halloween Monster Bash returns to Peoria Sports Complex
PHOENIX — The Halloween Monster Bash is returning on Saturday to Peoria Sports Complex for family fun and activities. Located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. off of the Loop 101 and Bell Road, the event will run from 5-9 p.m. It will include delicious treats, musical entertainment, costume contests,...
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
AZFamily
Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
