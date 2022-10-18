ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Outdoor Life

Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky

Eighth-grader Ian Meredith picked the perfect day to play hooky on Monday, Sept. 26. Meredith had his sights set on a giant whitetail he’d nicknamed “Tackle Box”, and he’d seen the buck on trail cameras frequenting his family’s 400-acre property in Kentucky. His mother, Beth, wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but of all people, it was one of Ian’s teachers who encouraged him to hunt that day.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bypass section closed due to water main break

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A section of U.S. 31-W Bypass may be closed for several hours pending a repair. Just after 3 p.m., Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stated the road portion closed due to a water main break. The section affected includes the southbound lane at the 500 block of the Bypass in front of Warren County Water District.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras

GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
GLASGOW, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy