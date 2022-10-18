Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
wnky.com
Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wdrb.com
2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
k105.com
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky
Eighth-grader Ian Meredith picked the perfect day to play hooky on Monday, Sept. 26. Meredith had his sights set on a giant whitetail he’d nicknamed “Tackle Box”, and he’d seen the buck on trail cameras frequenting his family’s 400-acre property in Kentucky. His mother, Beth, wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but of all people, it was one of Ian’s teachers who encouraged him to hunt that day.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
wnky.com
Bypass section closed due to water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A section of U.S. 31-W Bypass may be closed for several hours pending a repair. Just after 3 p.m., Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stated the road portion closed due to a water main break. The section affected includes the southbound lane at the 500 block of the Bypass in front of Warren County Water District.
wnky.com
Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
kentuckytoday.com
Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
14news.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
Wave 3
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
