East Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: National Guard member killed in Waterbury crash

State Senator Craig Miner talks about how local lawmakers are looking for solutions to deal with the growing bear population. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Thursday morning

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
KILLINGLY, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody

Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions

Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy. For Hamzy, public calling hours will be held Wednesday.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call. Sources say it was an ambush. Although...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Route 8 south in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 southbound in Torrington is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. State police said the highway is closed between Exits 45 and 44. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. Follow traffic updates here.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Businesses in Bristol helping families of fallen officers

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Police are investigating a shooting on Hillside Street in East Hartford. Huge crowd expected at combined service for fallen Bristol officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Friends, family to remember fallen officer during calling hours

Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy.
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman struck and killed while changing tire in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed when she was hit by a driver as she changed a tire in Thomaston on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez of Torrington. The incident happened along Route 8 between exit 39 and its on and off...
THOMASTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

