Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: National Guard member killed in Waterbury crash
State Senator Craig Miner talks about how local lawmakers are looking for solutions to deal with the growing bear population. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Eyewitness News
MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash
Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Eyewitness News
Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions
Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy.
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire.
Eyewitness News
Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call. Sources say it was an ambush. Although...
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
Eyewitness News
Crash closes Route 8 south in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 southbound in Torrington is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. State police said the highway is closed between Exits 45 and 44. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. Follow traffic updates here.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Businesses in Bristol helping families of fallen officers
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Police are investigating a shooting on Hillside Street in East Hartford.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Friends, family to remember fallen officer during calling hours
Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy.
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
Eyewitness News
Woman struck and killed while changing tire in Thomaston
THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed when she was hit by a driver as she changed a tire in Thomaston on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez of Torrington. The incident happened along Route 8 between exit 39 and its on and off...
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
