Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
GolfWRX

Leading analyst criticizes Lexi Thompson for ‘distasteful’ Aramco comments

Lexi Thompson finally won her 14th professional title when proving three shots too good for Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and company at Trumps Golf Links at Ferry Port last weekend. Having finished runner-up in seven events since her last victory at the ShopRite Classic 2019, and blowing more than one...
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
Golf Digest

Keegan Bradley’s emotional phone call, Brooks Koepka’s cryptic(?) message, and a hole-in-one lawsuit

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we finally caved and got a Peloton. You know, now that the pandemic is over. Great timing as usual by me, but on the bright side I’ve used this cool—and costly!—machine eight of the first nine days I’ve had it. I’ve also stuffed my face with chocolate on eight of those nine days, but hey, that’s the whole point of working out, right? In any event, this past week was stuffed with plenty of golf so let’s dive in.
Golf Digest

Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
golfmagic.com

PING G430 Driver: sneak peak of NEW DRIVER as used by PGA Tour winner

PING, one of the world's biggest and best golf club brands, left fans and players frothing at the mouth by teasing the release of their new driver. The new G430 is set to take the golf world by storm in 2023 and the well-known company tweeted an image of the club on Twitter, as well as revealing that Keegan Bradley used it on his way to winning the ZOZO Championship.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour

Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson's LIV remarks almost brought down the show before it began

Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive of Golf Saudi, has revealed Phil Mickelson's famously controversial "scary motherf***ers" remarks almost brought down the LIV Golf show before it even began. Al Sorour has given an interview to The New Yorker about LIV Golf, in which he spoke on a number of...
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
Golf Digest

9 golf equipment secrets you can steal from tour pros

We all want to play like tour pros. We know we can’t, but even a single shot can inch us closer—a piped drive, a staked approach, a nipped chip or even the occasional 40-footer. Often we regard these as happy accidents, but there are ways to make them a more common occurrence. Below are nine things that you can learn from tour pros about equipment. They won’t leave you with a reserved parking spot at the next tour event, but they’ll have you hitting quality shots more often.

