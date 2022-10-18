Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"
Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Golf Digest
Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "I've NEVER been asked that!"
Jordan Spieth praised rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim ahead of the CJ Cup as he revealed the young Korean is now working with his physio and he stumped him with a question about his career. The 29-year-old will tee it up in a star-studded field at Congaree Golf Club...
Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
theScore
Report: PGA Tour elevating status of Phoenix Open, 3 other events
The PGA TOUR will soon announce that it's elevated the status of four 2023 events, including the Phoenix Open, Golfweek's Eamon Lynch reported Tuesday. The other three events will be the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship, and the Travelers Championship, bringing the number of elevated events on TOUR in 2023 to 12.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim GATE-CRASHES Rory McIlroy press conference at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
You can't switch on your phone or open a golf website nowadays without Tom Kim popping up with some more entertaining antics on the PGA Tour. At the ZOZO Championship, Kim and his Presidents Cup partner Sungjae Im were filmed in raptures of laughter when using a mechanical putter on the putting green.
The Ringer
PGA Tour Elevates Four Events, and Previewing the CJ Cup
House and Hubbard start by talking about the PGA Tour news that four more courses are becoming elevated events in 2023 (2:01). Then, they talk about Keegan Bradley’s win at the ZOZO Championship, and Rickie Fowler’s return to form (10:38). They also discuss some LIV Tour news (19:22) and preview the CJ Cup (33:11).
Cameron Young earns Arnold Palmer Award, named PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22
Cameron Young came oh-so-close to capturing his first PGA Tour victory during the 2021-22 season. He placed second an astonishing five times, including a runner-up finish at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. However, he didn’t place second when it came to the Arnold Palmer Award. Young was named...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour players get official news of 'elevated' events for '23, but no word on the seasons beyond
The PGA Tour membership was informed officially Wednesday what was reported the day before—that agreements are in place for four additional elevated events on the 2023 schedule: the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. Andy Pazder, chief tournaments and competitions officer for the...
Exclusive: PGA Tour to announce four new 'elevated' events, including WM Phoenix Open
The PGA Tour is set to announce a further four tournaments with elevated status for 2023, Golfweek has learned. The additions will bring to 13 the total number of Tour events designated as “elevated,” meaning the presence of the game’s biggest stars will be guaranteed as they compete for lucrative purses of at least $20 million. The Tour plans to communicate specifics on the events to players later this week.
Golf-British Open runner-up Young named PGA Tour rookie of the year
Oct 19 (Reuters) - American Cameron Young was named the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in a vote by his peers following a season in which he recorded five runner-up finishes, including at the British Open, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.
ESPN
This week in golf: PGA Tour's loaded field, LPGA returns, LIV Golf prepares for its finale
The week that was in professional golf saw many notable players return to the winner's circle. Keegan Bradley ended a four-year PGA Tour drought by winning the Zozo Championship in Japan. Brooks Koepka claimed his first victory in 20 months by winning LIV Golf's first event in Saudi Arabia, which,...
Comments / 0