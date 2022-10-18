ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"

Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Golf Digest

Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
theScore

Report: PGA Tour elevating status of Phoenix Open, 3 other events

The PGA TOUR will soon announce that it's elevated the status of four 2023 events, including the Phoenix Open, Golfweek's Eamon Lynch reported Tuesday. The other three events will be the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship, and the Travelers Championship, bringing the number of elevated events on TOUR in 2023 to 12.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Ringer

PGA Tour Elevates Four Events, and Previewing the CJ Cup

House and Hubbard start by talking about the PGA Tour news that four more courses are becoming elevated events in 2023 (2:01). Then, they talk about Keegan Bradley’s win at the ZOZO Championship, and Rickie Fowler’s return to form (10:38). They also discuss some LIV Tour news (19:22) and preview the CJ Cup (33:11).
thegolfnewsnet.com

Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Exclusive: PGA Tour to announce four new 'elevated' events, including WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is set to announce a further four tournaments with elevated status for 2023, Golfweek has learned. The additions will bring to 13 the total number of Tour events designated as “elevated,” meaning the presence of the game’s biggest stars will be guaranteed as they compete for lucrative purses of at least $20 million. The Tour plans to communicate specifics on the events to players later this week.
CONNECTICUT STATE

