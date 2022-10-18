RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.

