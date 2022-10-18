ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building

Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
BILLINGS, MT
golfcourseindustry.com

Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon

Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
MANHATTAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only

We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

There’s a New 24-Hour Food Option in Bozeman: Check it Out!

You don't have many options if you have a late-night food craving in Bozeman, but that's about to change. Recently, I've seen a lot of people on social media asking about 24-hour restaurants in the Bozeman area. Due to staffing shortages, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have been forced to limit their hours of operation. Bair's Family Restaurant in Belgrade was formerly open 24 hours, but now the restaurant is only open from 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Inspirational Women Of Bozeman Stand Strong To Build Your Future

It's pretty awesome reading and hearing about successful women throughout the country. Now, what if you had the opportunity to meet some of Bozeman's Professional Women that keep their businesses flourishing? Well, you can!. Bozeman Professional Women's Group is holding their annual fundraising event THIS Wednesday (October 19th), at the...
BOZEMAN, MT
