Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

By Kylie Stevens
 5 days ago

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore.

Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.

The truck driver rendered first aid until emergency responders arrived on scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO1fk_0ie8Bbw200
A garbage truck driver on a pre-dawn collection route found the man lying in the middle of Fiddens Wharf Road (pictured) Killara

The man was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition and has since died.

Police have established a crime scene along Fiddens Wharf Road as a public appeal was launched as part of officers' inquiries into the incident.

Traffic has been impacted around the intersection with Cook Road and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police have since formally identified the man and believe he suffered a medical episode.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hornsby Police or Crime Stoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQA4D_0ie8Bbw200
The injured man was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital (pictured) but has since died

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

