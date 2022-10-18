US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations

FINRA announced today that it has launched a machine-readable rulebook initiative designed to enhance firms’ compliance efforts, reduce costs and aid in risk management. FINRA developed the machine-readable rulebook through the creation of an embedded taxonomy—a method of classifying and categorizing a hierarchy of key terms and concepts—that was applied or “tagged” to the 40 most frequently viewed FINRA rules. The taxonomy allows users to apply an enhanced search feature to find specific content by starting with a broad topic and then narrowing down to more specific topics through sub-categories and combinations of multiple terms.

