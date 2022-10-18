ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Daily Mail

Gotham goes wild! Incredible clip shows thousands of delighted Yankees fans led in celebration by 'the Joker' after Game 5 win over the Guardians booked their spot in ALCS

The Yankees' ALDS-clinching win over the Guardians Tuesday night brought hordes of fans out into the street to celebrate after the game - including a fan curiously wearing a Joker mask. The fan was captured with the look standing on top of streetwalking signs as Yankees fans around him went...
FanSided

3 things the Cleveland Guardians need to work on fixing for 2023

The Cleveland Guardians wrapped up their 2022 season with a series loss to the New York Yankees. The New York Yankees were the better team in their playoff matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. The Bronx Bullies did their job by winning three out of five games against the Cleveland Guardians and in the process, hammered home some hard truths that this club needs to accept.
Yardbarker

Guardians Insider Confirms The Game 5 Starter

The Cleveland Guardians have also announced their starter for this afternoon. Aaron Civale was the original scheduled starter for the Guardians last night, but it was expected by many that the Guardians would select Shane Bieber to start today’s game. However, the Guardians appear to be staying the course...
