How to find where Aaliyah’s plane crashed on Google Maps – exact coordinates revealed

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago
AALIYAH was a famed contemporary R&B, pop, and hip-hop singer who often went by the nicknames, Princess of R&B and Queen of Urban Pop.

Tragically, she died in August 2001, in a plane crash and now fans want to know more about her story and where the crash took place.

Aaliyah died on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22 Credit: Getty

How can I find Aaliyah's plane crash on Google Maps?

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah boarded a Cessna 402 twin-engine light aircraft in the Bahamas to return to Miami, Florida.

While the flight seemed normal at first, tragedy struck after the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour Airport.

The 22-year-old singer was killed instantly in the crash along with the pilot and eight other passengers.

One witness told investigators: "It was an awful sight. Some bodies were so badly disfigured, you couldn't identify them.

"And two guys were alive — one screaming and screaming for help. He was horribly burned all over."

A pilot who was working "about half a mile" away, also told investigators that the aircraft was only "60 to 100 feet" off the ground before it crashed.

"It was pretty devastating. The aircraft was broken into pieces and some of the seats were thrown from the aircraft," the pilot said.

For those looking to see exactly where Aaliyah's plane went down, you can type the coordinates 26°30′35″N 077°05′51″W on Google Maps.

Why did Aaliyah's plane crash?

Aaliyah was in the Bahamas to film a music video and was originally scheduled to fly home the following day.

However, production wrapped ahead of schedule so the star decided to leave a day early.

After the crash, an investigation was opened, which is when it was discovered that the plane exceeded its maximum weight by several hundred pounds.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash shortly after taking off from Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas Credit: AP

The extensive weight ultimately caused the plane to be unbalanced which is what led to the crash, according to the Chicago Tribune.

At the time, no mechanical problems were found in the engines or the airframe.

What were some of Aaliyah's biggest songs?

Prior to her passing, Aaliyah released three studio albums, including Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, One In A Million, and her self-named album.

Some of her biggest songs from those albums included:

  • One in a Million (1996)
  • 4 Page Letter (1996)
  • If Your Girl Only Knew (1996)
  • Are You That Somebody? (feat. Timbaland) (1998)
  • Try Again (feat. Timbaland) (2000)
  • Rock the Boat (2001)

While Aaliyah might have passed away in 2001, her legacy has continued on with various posthumous albums, including I Care 4 You (2002) and Ultimate Aaliyah (2005).

