A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway and the Verrazzano-Narrows during the Thursday morning rush hour. A collision was reported around 9 a.m. on the Staten Island-bound upper level, with two right lanes blocked during the emergency response, according to the MTA and 511 New York.
Washington Square News
Private security guards patrol emergency exits at West 4th subway station
At the often-crowded West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station, one of the closest to NYU’s campus, officers from two private security contractors now stand in front of emergency exit doors and turnstiles. The officers have been patrolling the station since they were assigned to the post in early September.
fox5ny.com
Sword assault in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
News 12
NYC officials taking on battle against rising catalytic converter thefts
As of October, the NYPD says 7,000 catalytic converter thefts have been reported in New York City, which is twice more compared to last year. Catalytic converters change and reduce the amount of pollution that comes out from an engine’s emission. They are made up of rare metals like platinum that can be worth over $1,000.
Residents of NYCHA building have been without gas service for months
MARBLE HILL (PIX11) — More than a dozen families living in a New York City Housing Authority building say they haven’t had gas service since July, including a new mom who just wants to boil bottles for her baby. Unable to get answers and action, residents reached out to PIX11 News for help. Families at […]
nypressnews.com
New York City trying to sever ties with Runway Towing amid allegations of overcharging
NEW YORK — There are allegations a towing company tasked with clearing some New York City highways is overcharging consumers. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, even the city wants to sever ties, but it can’t. Michael Martin’s truck was torn open after he says he mistakenly got...
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
queensjewishlink.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Actions To Crack Down On Catalytic Converter And Auto Theft
On October 17, in Farmingdale, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions to increase interagency vehicle and catalytic converter theft enforcements in high-theft areas by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or “chop shops.” The Governor also signed legislation to combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors. Additionally, she urged local governments to access $20 million in funding for license plate readers, surveillance cameras, and other anti-theft technology.
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
wshu.org
Feel safe on the subway?
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
Subway rider stabbed during argument on Upper West Side 1 train
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a stabbing on the subway overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. on a northbound 1 train on the Upper West Side. Police said three men were riding the train when two of them got into an argument. One pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other in the leg and finger.The 26-year-old victim's friend then pepper sprayed his attacker, who ran away once the train reached the 72nd Street station. The victim is expected to be OK, but the incident left other riders on edge. "It doesn't matter what train ride you're on, where...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
NYPD: 2 nabbed in separate gun arrests on Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the confiscation of two guns that led to two separate arrests in Tompkinsville. Eagle-eyed officers apprehended Eric Torres, 23, of Erastina Place in Mariners Harbor, after a car stop around 1 a.m. on Thursday on the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue near Victory Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with placing fake bombs in NYC subway stations, sources say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai sword, allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources. Though sources described the man as wearing a ninja outfit, police later released a photo of a man in a […]
