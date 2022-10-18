NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a stabbing on the subway overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. on a northbound 1 train on the Upper West Side. Police said three men were riding the train when two of them got into an argument. One pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other in the leg and finger.The 26-year-old victim's friend then pepper sprayed his attacker, who ran away once the train reached the 72nd Street station. The victim is expected to be OK, but the incident left other riders on edge. "It doesn't matter what train ride you're on, where...

