How to refinance a car loan after purchase

By Cody Carlson
 2 days ago
SOME drivers may finance a car only to realize their interest rate or monthly payments are too expensive.

Refinancing your vehicle can get you a more affordable loan, but there are some key factors to consider when undergoing this process.

Refinancing can help you secure a lower interest rate on your car loan, but you may face a longer term Credit: Getty

How soon can I refinance a car after purchase?

You can refinance your car anytime after your purchase, but you’ll have to wait for your sale’s paperwork to be finalized.

Auto sale paperwork typically takes at least 90 days to get processed.

Drivers wishing to take extra care of their credit score should wait at least six months until refinancing, Auto Approve recommends.

This suggestion is rooted in the fact that car financing requires hard credit checks that will cause your credit score to decrease slightly.

Refinancing before six months can further lower your score.

Refinancing is most rewarding when you’re in the early stage of your agreement since you’ll be saving money on high-interest payments that are front-loaded within auto loans.

Refinancing isn’t recommended for drivers with less than two years on their vehicle’s loan.

How does refinancing your car work?

You’ll need to give a lender your personal, vehicle, and current loan information to refinance your car.

Required personal information will likely include your driver’s license, annual income, Social Security number, and work details.

Your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) will give a lender all the information they need to know about your model.

Your VIN is a serial code located on the front of your car’s dashboard on your driver’s side.

The easiest way to source your VIN from your dashboard is to look outside your car through your windshield.

You can additionally find your VIN within your driver’s door jamb.

Essential loan information includes your current lender, your loan’s account number, and the financing agreement’s payoff amount, LendingTree reports.

A common mistake drivers applying for refinancing make is taking the first available offer.

It’s best to wait at least six months to refinance your vehicle so your credit score isn’t negatively impacted Credit: Getty

You’ll want to apply to a few lenders to shop for different rates.

Submit all of your applications within a 14-day window, and you won’t have to worry about your credit score suffering, LendingTree reports.

Can I refinance my car with the same lender?

Your current lender will likely allow you to refinance your car loan — but this scenario isn’t guaranteed.

Some lenders don’t offer refinancing as an option or may elect to decline your request.

Low-value vehicles or cars with few remaining payments won’t likely be approved for refinancing.

