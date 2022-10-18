The auto industry may be in the midst of an electric revolution, but not every marque is convinced that EVs will rule forever. During an interview in England, BMW AG chairman Oliver Zipse said the German automaker will continue to pursue innovations around hydrogen fuel technology, even as it develops EVs. “After the electric car, which has been going on for about 10 years and scaling up rapidly, the next trend will be hydrogen,” Zipse said. “When it’s more scalable, hydrogen will be the hippest thing to drive.” Zipse says it comes down to infrastructure. Hydrogen, he argues, can supply fuel...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO