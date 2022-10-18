ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday cookie boxes support Columbus human trafficking survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cafe and catering kitchen that supports human trafficking victims is selling holiday cookie boxes to support its efforts. “When you donate $25, you get a dozen cookies made fresh from the women within our kitchen,” said Freedom a la Cart community engagement manager Rebekah Delk. “That donation goes towards […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio participate in drug outreach event

LANCASTER, Ohio –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home

MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
GRANVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents cautious as RSV cases rising in U.S. children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across the U.S., hospitals are tracking an unusual spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases in children. Local health officials said they expect this every year, but not as early. The virus cases around 58,000 hospitalizations annually and 100 to 300 deaths in children under age 5, according to the CDC. For […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy