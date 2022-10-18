Read full article on original website
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Holiday cookie boxes support Columbus human trafficking survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cafe and catering kitchen that supports human trafficking victims is selling holiday cookie boxes to support its efforts. “When you donate $25, you get a dozen cookies made fresh from the women within our kitchen,” said Freedom a la Cart community engagement manager Rebekah Delk. “That donation goes towards […]
Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29
Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
WSYX ABC6
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio participate in drug outreach event
LANCASTER, Ohio –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C. Personal Needs Pantry Finds New Home
MARYSVILLE – After a hiatus because of lack of suitable housing, the Union County Personal Needs Pantry is back up and operational again at its new location, 232 N. Main St., Suite 1C, situated in the old McAuliffe building next to the Marysville Post Office. The Union County Personal...
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
myfox28columbus.com
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Columbus mother stresses RSV awareness as second child admitted to Nationwide Children’s
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Shanisty Ireland sits in a patient room at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, holding her 2-month-old son, Asa. “Our older kids brought home something from school,” she said. “Just a virus. A cough.”. It was a common cold that she knew could be dangerous for...
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
columbusunderground.com
Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County
The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan initiative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCMH) – A 15-week drug initiative in Ohio and Michigan produced seismic results, said the United States Department of Justice in a release. As part of the nationwide One Pill can Kill initiative, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Detroit Division, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, […]
Parents cautious as RSV cases rising in U.S. children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Across the U.S., hospitals are tracking an unusual spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases in children. Local health officials said they expect this every year, but not as early. The virus cases around 58,000 hospitalizations annually and 100 to 300 deaths in children under age 5, according to the CDC. For […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH
Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
