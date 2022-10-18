Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
Analysts' estimates suggest these companies are poised to take off
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost
Stocks closed higher for a second straight day as the latest batch of third-quarter earnings rolled in. Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +2.3%) continued a trend seen in big bank earnings recently, reporting higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its third quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)) was another post-earnings winner, climbing 8.8% after Q3 profit came in higher than expected.
Tesla is at a 'fork in the road' as EV competition heats up. Here's what the company's 3rd-quarter earnings have to show to woo investors, according to Wedbush.
"For Musk the clock has struck midnight for the Street to stop the excuses and noise... now is the time to execute," Wedbush said.
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
CNBC
Buy shares of Netflix on the market’s next pullback, Jim Cramer says
"You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. His comments come after Netflix stock closed up 13% on Wednesday after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its third-quarter results. The streaming giant revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, topping its forecast for 1 million new subscribers.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2022 results: miss on revenue but delivers on earnings
Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q3 2022...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling After Snap's Earnings Report
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $21.18 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap...
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
NASDAQ
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Snap Inc Posts Q3 Revenue, EPS Beat, Announces Share Buyback, But The Stock Is Plunging For This Reason
Social networking and camera company Snap Inc SNAP reported third-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: One of the companies that was highlighted as an earnings report to watch for the week, Snap reported after the bell Thursday. Snap reported third quarter revenue...
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
NASDAQ
Blackstone Q3 Net Profit Plunges; AUM Improves
(RTTNews) - Blackstone's (BX) profit in the third quarter slumped to $2.3 million or breakeven per share from $1.402 billion or $1.94 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by investment loss. The company had an investment loss of $922.22 million in the latest quarter, compared with...
