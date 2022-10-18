White, Justin or Gomez could patch up an injury-hit defence, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher and Elliott offer fresh midfield energy and Toney should be Kane's back-up... the in-form England hopefuls who have a MONTH to make the World Cup squad

These are worrying times for Gareth Southgate just a month out from the World Cup.

Some of England's most important players are injury doubts for the tournament in Qatar and the lists seems to be growing by the week amid the hurly-burly of Premier League action.

Reece James, who likely would have been England's first-choice right-back, looks set to miss the tournament after picking up a serious knee injury last week.

Gareth Southgate has some tough decisions to make before he confirms his England squad

England open their Qatar World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21

To compound matters, Kyle Walker, another trusted Southgate lieutenant, is recovering from surgery on a groin injury and also looks doubtful.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips requires surgery on a dislocated shoulder and will be touch and go to make the plane for Qatar, having barely featured since joining Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire are also out with injuries and Southgate will thank his lucky stars if we get through the remaining month before he picks his squad without any further setbacks.

Reece James looks set to miss the World Cup after suffering a knee problem recently

That issue is compounded by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold suffering an injury

Kalvin Phillips is an England midfield regular but needs surgery on a dislocated shoulder

But while the doors close on some members of the Three Lions squad, opportunity knocks for others to make a late dart into the squad, which has to be confirmed by November 13.

Sportsmail take a look at some of the hopefuls who could profit and get an unexpected call-up.

BEN WHITE

Arsenal have started the season superbly and one noticeable aspect is their defensive resilience.

Ben White, who has started all 10 of the Premier League leaders' games so far, has been a major factor in this improvement.

The 25-year-old has four England caps but hasn't been involved since the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast back in March.

Ben White's form with Arsenal top of the Premier League makes him an England candidate

Especially appealing to Southgate is that White is comfortable playing at right-back, as he has for Arsenal this season, or as a centre-half depending on need.

Given England could easily be depleted in both these positions, you'd expect White to have a strong chance of making the 26-man squad given his form.

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK

Maybe Ruben Loftus-Cheek's time in an England shirt has come at last.

He went to the 2018 World Cup and started two of the group games but hasn't made a squad since November of that year as his club career stuttered.

Now playing regularly in Chelsea's midfield, the 26-year-old certainly ranks as a strong candidate to replace the injured Phillips and play alongside Declan Rice at the World Cup.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing regularly in Chelsea's midfield and could yet make the squad

Loftus-Cheek has timed his run of form at club level to perfection and hasn't been affected by the change of manager from Thomas Tuchel, who had faith in him, to Graham Potter.

Versatile and powerful in midfield, Loftus-Cheek could certainly offer England something whatever the formation Southgate chooses, or he could be a solid option off the bench.

The only drawback is that he's been away from the England fold for so long and there aren't any warm-up games left to re-integrate him into the side before the tournament begins.

JAMES JUSTIN

Southgate was at the Leicester vs Crystal Palace game on Saturday, probably to cast his eye over James Maddison.

But his attention may have drifted to Leicester's right-footed left-back Justin, who can also just as comfortably play on the right side of defence.

Leicester have been struggling this season but it's clear the 24-year-old can offer defensive assurance as well as the offensive qualities Southgate might be looking for.

Gareth Southgate watched James Justin in action for Leicester against Crystal Palace

Justin played left wing-back on his one and only England appearance against Hungary in the Nations League back in June.

There are more established options but Justin may possibly have caught Southgate's eye and there are still plenty of Premier League games left to impress before the squad needs to be named.

HARVEY ELLIOTT

It wouldn't be a World Cup without the prospect of a wildcard uncapped pick. Just remember Theo Walcott back in 2006.

This time round it could be Liverpool midfielder Elliott, who has shown considerable maturity beyond his 19 years so far this season.

19-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott has impressed for Liverpool so far this season

The fact Jurgen Klopp started the youngster in Sunday's clash with Manchester City just underlines the faith he has in him.

That was his ninth start of the season so far in all competitions at Liverpool and his spark has proved a rare bright point in their early season struggles.

Elliott has played only three times for England's under-21 team, most recently against Italy and Germany last month, and there's certainly time to step up.

If Elliott was given a place, it would come at the expense of more experienced figures in the England set-up like James Ward-Prowse or possibly his club-mate Jordan Henderson.

CONOR GALLAGHER

Another midfield option offered up by Chelsea although Gallagher doesn't play as frequently as Loftus-Cheek.

He does, however, have more recent experience of Southgate's team, having played in the Nations League defeat to Hungary at Molineux back in June and three other games prior to that.

Conor Gallagher made his England bow last year and could make the midfield selection

Gallagher, who also offers a good versatility in central areas, played in both under-21 matches last month, scoring in the win over Germany.

His performances at club level this season put him in a pretty strong position and with Chelsea clearly improving under Potter, Gallagher will get chances to cement his position in the squad.

JOE GOMEZ

Stepping into the breach in the Liverpool back line is Gomez, who has deputised at centre-back and also at right-back in place of Alexander-Arnold in recent games.

The 25-year-old has 11 England caps but none since October 2020. An ankle injury scuppered his hopes of going to the last World Cup but he won't have given up on this one.

Joe Gomez was Liverpool's best performer as they defeated Manchester City on Sunday

Like White, he offers versatility across the back line. He was the best player on the park as Liverpool beat City 1-0 on Sunday and he delivered a nice assist for Roberto Firmino in the 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers last week.

If England's worst fears are realised and all of Alexander-Arnold, James and Walker miss the World Cup, Gomez wouldn't be the worst pick as a replacement.

And he moves further and further up that pecking order each week with his performances.

IVAN TONEY

The role of Harry Kane's understudies up front at the World Cup remains up for grabs.

England are blessed with plenty of top quality wide attackers but if the unthinkable happens and Kane suffers an injury ahead of or during the tournament, someone needs to step up.

Ivan Toney has eight goals for Brentford and has made a strong case for a World Cup place

On current Premier League form, Ivan Toney should be that man. He's scored eight times so far this season, including a double for Brentford against Brighton on Friday night.

Southgate has already acknowledged this by calling Toney up for last month's matches against Italy and Germany but he didn't get on the field to show what he can do.

Since that disappointment, Toney has scored three times as if to make a point.

It remains to be seen whether Southgate chooses one or two centre forwards to provide back-up to Kane but there's no doubt Toney is in better form than Tammy Abraham or anyone else.