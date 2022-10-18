ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CBS News

New York attorney general report suggests social media radicalized accused Buffalo gunman

New York's attorney general is calling for state legislators to pass a law banning the livestreaming of homicides. The move comes after her office released a scathing report suggesting the accused Buffalo gunman was radicalized by social media. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste spoke with Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about the proposed changes.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Beast

Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him

There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

'Shoot To Kill': Trump Ally Roger Stone Calls For Violence In Chilling Video

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, told a documentary crew a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones’s persecution of grieving families saying he ‘only spoke words’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene came out in defence of InfoWars host Alex Jones once again after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $1bn in compensatory damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right politician, who has spoken for the controversial talk show host in the past as well, said “all he did was speak words” and evoked freedom of speech.“No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words. He was not the one who pulled the trigger,” the Georgia representative wrote on Twitter following the verdict on Wednesday over...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Alex Jones Verdict Exposed an Important Legal Truth

On Wednesday, two extraordinary things happened. First, a Connecticut jury awarded almost $1 billion to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, imposing a massive legal liability on Alex Jones, a far-right media personality who had claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and that Sandy Hook families were “actors” who were “lying” and “manipulating” the public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting. Those who died in the Oct. 13 shooting included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began, according to police. Two others were wounded, one of them another community resident who remains in critical but stable condition, the report said. Witnesses had described a shooter wearing camouflage clothing, which the report confirmed, and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and along a nearby walking trail.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

What we learned from the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial so far

Jurors in Washington DC will determine whether the leader of a far-right anti-government militia and four others tied to the group are guilty of seditious conspiracy after plotting an attempt to violently disrupt Congress on 6 January, 2021.Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, while federal prosecutors argue that the Oath Keepers spent weeks organising their members and associates for an “attack” fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.Investigators and prosecutors have presented reams of evidence, including text messages and video, appearing to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Lara Logan banned by Newsmax after bizarre conspiracy theory appearance

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan has been banned by Newsmax after she unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on the channel.Logan claimed during an interview that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as members of international organisations drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan.“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network said in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”It is the latest controversy for Logan...

