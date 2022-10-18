Read full article on original website
New York attorney general report suggests social media radicalized accused Buffalo gunman
New York's attorney general is calling for state legislators to pass a law banning the livestreaming of homicides. The move comes after her office released a scathing report suggesting the accused Buffalo gunman was radicalized by social media. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Nikki Battiste spoke with Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about the proposed changes.
Daily Beast
Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him
There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
Trump opens rally with crude insults about ‘raging maniac’ New York attorney general after she sues him
Former president Donald Trump was not 10 minutes into his remarks at a rally meant to boost Republican candidates in North Carolina when he turned his attention to a candidate who will appear on a ballot 437 miles away in the state he once called home. Instead of extolling the...
'Shoot To Kill': Trump Ally Roger Stone Calls For Violence In Chilling Video
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, told a documentary crew a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones’s persecution of grieving families saying he ‘only spoke words’
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene came out in defence of InfoWars host Alex Jones once again after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $1bn in compensatory damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right politician, who has spoken for the controversial talk show host in the past as well, said “all he did was speak words” and evoked freedom of speech.“No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words. He was not the one who pulled the trigger,” the Georgia representative wrote on Twitter following the verdict on Wednesday over...
Senators were 'crying' and in 'shock' on January 6, an FBI agent testified at the Oath Keepers trial
An FBI agent recalled finding senators in "shock" on January 6, when he responded to the Capitol and escorted lawmakers through an underground tunnel.
Alex Jones has tantrum, screams ‘that’s lying’ at media
“This guy is going to report I didn’t show up today,” Jones screamed while pointing at a reporter. “That’s lying, that’s corporate fake media and that’s…shame on you!”
Founder of far-right Oath Keepers warned of a 'bloody war' ahead of the US Capitol riot, court hears
Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers' leader, warned of unrest if Trump didn't seize the 2020 election, a Washington DC court heard.
Mother of slain pregnant woman says she died 'because of someone's selfishness' amid suspect arrest
As details in the case continue to unravel, the victim's family told ABC13 she was in a relationship with the suspect, who is also the father of her unborn child.
The Alex Jones Verdict Exposed an Important Legal Truth
On Wednesday, two extraordinary things happened. First, a Connecticut jury awarded almost $1 billion to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, imposing a massive legal liability on Alex Jones, a far-right media personality who had claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and that Sandy Hook families were “actors” who were “lying” and “manipulating” the public.
iHeartMedia-Atlanta president 'no longer with the company' after video shows him use racial slurs
An iHeartMedia radio executive is out of a job after a video of him repeatedly using racial slurs surfaced, according to a spokesperson for the company.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting. Those who died in the Oct. 13 shooting included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began, according to police. Two others were wounded, one of them another community resident who remains in critical but stable condition, the report said. Witnesses had described a shooter wearing camouflage clothing, which the report confirmed, and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and along a nearby walking trail.
Ex-Oath Keepers Member Now Cooperating with the Government Testifies Roger Stone Spoke at His First Event with the Group
The day after an ex-Oath Keepers recruit described why he decided to take up arms to reverse former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, attorneys for the group’s leader and other members took turns trying to undermine his credibility. On Tuesday, ex-Oath Keepers member Jason Dolan described how he...
What we learned from the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial so far
Jurors in Washington DC will determine whether the leader of a far-right anti-government militia and four others tied to the group are guilty of seditious conspiracy after plotting an attempt to violently disrupt Congress on 6 January, 2021.Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, while federal prosecutors argue that the Oath Keepers spent weeks organising their members and associates for an “attack” fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.Investigators and prosecutors have presented reams of evidence, including text messages and video, appearing to...
Former NY corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on inmate
A former officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville was arrested on Thursday for covering up his unprovoked assault on an inmate, according to the Department of Justice.
50% Americans Get (Mis)informed On Social Media: Is Another PizzaGate Waiting To Happen?
Five in 10 U.S. adults use social media to get news despite studies calling these platforms a hotbed of misinformation. What Happened: With 31% and 25%, Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook and YouTube, respectively, are most often used as news sources. Twitter TWTR, Instagram and ByteDance-owned TikTok round out the top five, according to Statista.
Lara Logan banned by Newsmax after bizarre conspiracy theory appearance
Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan has been banned by Newsmax after she unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on the channel.Logan claimed during an interview that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as members of international organisations drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan.“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network said in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”It is the latest controversy for Logan...
