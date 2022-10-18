ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Maryland hospitals concerned over surge of children with RSV

Maryland health officials are concerned about a triple threat affecting children. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are sending children to hospitals in numbers not seen in several years, officials said. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Maryland hospitals are seeing an increase in children with respiratory...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade...
SAINT LOUIS, MI
WBAL Radio

MSDE: Decreasing Maryland school test scores reflect nationwide

Declining student test scores in Maryland reflect a national downward trend that began in 2013 and worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state education officials. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement Monday indicating a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

'Not surprising': Hogan responds to report of decline in Maryland test scores

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan responded to a report on Monday that showed student test scores in the state take a decline. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement earlier on Monday that showed a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBAL Radio

Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy