Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Next Foodie Trek event with Mayor Roth this week
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth invites community members for a walk and to chat during the next Foodie Trek event Friday. The walk-and-talk with Roth from 10:30-11:30 a.m. will be along the Hilo Bayfront Trails. These monthly events are intended to encourage a healthy lifestyle while giving folks the chance to chat with the mayor about anything and everything Big Island.
Preventing burglaries as the holiday season approaches
Many are already planning their holiday trips as the end of the year quickly approaches, but police said beware as this is also the time when thieves could take advantage of houses sitting empty.
USPS Suspends Services In This Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bigislandvideonews.com
Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
KHON2
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
bigislandvideonews.com
Training Scenario With Simulated Crash To Be Held At Hilo Airport
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A triennial exercise will be held at Hilo Airport on Wednesday, October 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. (BIVN) – A training exercise that will include a simulated aircraft crash, and manikins used to portray victims, will be held today at Hilo Airport.
travelweekly.com
United will stop flying to Hilo, Hawaii
After the winter holiday, United Airlines will halt service to Hilo Airport on the Island of Hawaii's east coast. The final service is scheduled for Jan. 7. After the move, there will be no remaining nonstop flights from Hilo to the U.S. mainland. Hawaiian and Southwest will continue to serve Hilo numerous times daily with flights from Honolulu, while Hawaiian and commuter carrier Mokulele will continue connecting Hilo with Maui's Kahului Airport.
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
bigislandvideonews.com
Lifeguards Find Body At Bottom Of Hilo Pool
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool was closed today, as police investigated the situation. (BIVN) – The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo was closed on Tuesday, after lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool. No foul play is suspected, County...
Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
bigislandnow.com
Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
Portion of Napo’opo’o Road closed for several hours on Big Island
The Hawai’i Police Department advises you to AVOID Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook, due to a vehicle crash. Napo’opo’o Road, between Leke Pl. and Two Track Dr., is closed and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours. Drive with caution.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
bigislandvideonews.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a Honda motorcycle heading south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma at the East Kawili Street intersection. (BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Hawaiʻi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
Comments / 2