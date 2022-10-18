MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT SUPPORTING LCMC HEALTH AND TULANE UNIVERSITY COLLABORATION

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on the collaboration of LCMC Health and Tulane University:

"The collaboration between LCMC Health and Tulane University is the culmination of years of tireless work dating back to my time on the New Orleans City Council,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “New Orleans, like cities across the globe, serve as incubators of innovation and progress. The uniting of these two well-respected institutions will create a biomedical epicenter where health care, education and job creation converge, which will continue the momentum my administration started to reimagine our downtown and diversify New Orleans’ economy.”

Last week, LCMC and Tulane University announced an intended partnership to expand access to comprehensive and specialty care in Southeast Louisiana. Upon approval of the proposed partnership, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare and will join LCMC Health. The partnership builds on the nonprofit organizations’ long history of collaborating to improve the health of patients and communities in New Orleans and across Louisiana.

As part of the partnership, LCMC Health has committed to an initial capital investment of $220 million in the operations of East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital. These funds will be used to maintain the standards of care and patient experience, invest in new equipment and facilities, as well as ensure these facilities attract the best and brightest medical providers.

