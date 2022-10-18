Read full article on original website
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Lupita Nyong'o Recalls the Heartbreaking Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death From Viola Davis
When Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in late 2020, the future of his superhero franchise, Black Panther, was uncertain. How does a story continue without its centerpiece? How does a cast carry on under the burden of grief after losing their leading star?. In a new interview with The...
Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)
Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
Dwayne Johnson and 'Black Adam' Producer Talk Henry Cavill's Return to DCEU as Superman (Exclusive)
Warning: Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for Black Adam and its post-credits scene. Do not read on if you haven't watched!. There's a new era beginning in the DC Universe -- but a familiar face returning in the Black Adamcredits scene!. As Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited superhero epic finally hits theaters, fans...
Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. "I’m really proud of him, I...
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December
Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
Unforgettable Gala Honoring Asian Excellence Reveals 'Illuminate' Theme for 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Unforgettable Gala, the annual awards ceremony honoring and celebrating Asian excellence in entertainment, culture and social justice, has set a date for its milestone 20-year anniversary. This year's gala, which will once again be held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California,...
Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'
Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'
Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
