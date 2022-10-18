ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)

Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role

In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December

Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'

Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'

Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.

