As CPD announces another Wrigleyville kidnapping, robbery, community ups security budget
Chicago police have confirmed they're investigating a fifth kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred in just 48 hours near Wrigley Field.
fox32chicago.com
Police promise more patrols after Wrigleyville armed robberies, but not clear how many cops will be deployed
CHICAGO - Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend. But it was unclear how many officers will be deployed and for how long. The offer falls short of a...
cwbchicago.com
Edgewater SWAT standoff ends with gun, burglary charges
Prosecutors say the man who barricaded himself inside an Edgewater apartment Tuesday, resulting in a seven-hour standoff with a Chicago police SWAT team, was wanted for breaking into the building’s maintenance office and carrying a gun in the lobby. Neumon Barbee is charged with unlawful use of a weapon...
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview
Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
At least 19 Chicago robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp items, police warn
Almost all of the 19 robberies have happened in broad daylight.
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by
The J. Parker rooftop lounge “will remain closed for the time being” in the wake of Sunday’s fatal shooting inside the bar atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) told constituents in an email Thursday evening. But the bar was open for business when...
fox32chicago.com
Child wounded in shooting that 'may be gang-related': Mount Prospect police
MOUNT PROSPECT - A child was wounded in Mount Prospect Tuesday night in what appears to be a gang related shooting, police say. Around 8:28 p.m. a minor was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane. The child was taken to an area hospital where...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Niles hit-and-run crash: police
Niles police described the vehicle involved as a white sedan.
Shots fired after homeowner confronts would-be car burglar in Skokie garage
SKOKIE, Ill — Skokie police are asking the public for help after a group of burglars attempted to steal a vehicle from a homeowner’s garage. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Lavergne around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowner witnessed two SUV-style vehicles parked in the road with the headlights on, and […]
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
Wrigleyville kidnappings, robberies: Chicago police issue warning
CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side, as people are being victimized in Wrigleyville. The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend. Three people were robbed after they got into strangers’ cars. In two of those incidents, the victims were forced to ride along.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
