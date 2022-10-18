Sterling Heights Fire Department successfully deploys remote methane leak detector - first responder in a natural gas emergency

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Large gas main break closes Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, drivers told to avoid the area
Officials in Bloomfield Township are telling people to avoid northbound Telegraph Road at Hickory Grove as they work to repair a large gas main break. Drivers should use an alternate route.
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
candgnews.com
Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations
WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
Heads up Metro Detroit drivers! Multiple freeway closures this weekend, including new I-696 project
Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with numerous freeway closures across the area this weekend, including the start of the first phase of a long-term project on I-696.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet
Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit. The problem: They can’t find any evidence.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Troy man charged in four Oakland County bank robberies in two weeks
Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of wearing a mask over his face and implying that he had a weapon while committing all of the crimes in banks in Troy, Berkley and Royal Oak.
Detroit dog shelter sustains extensive damage during break-in: 'The important thing is, they didn't get our dogs'
Detroit Dog Rescue is asking for help after a break-in resulted in significant damage to the shelter’s doors, windows and security system. No dogs were taken or harmed, but it does appear the suspects intended to steal them.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Tv20detroit.com
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
corpmagazine.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
DETROIT & CHICAGO — The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, Ponant’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. Officials also said 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
Children charged with making school threats on the rise in Oakland County
On November 30th last year, investigators say a 15-year-old student carried out a plot at Oxford High School, shooting eleven people.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Comments / 0