New Bern, NC

wcti12.com

Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release

Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"

According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina detention center now has free Narcan vending machine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping more lives will be saved with a new addition at the Pitt County Detention Center. When you walk into the magistrate’s office, you’ll now see a Narcan vending machine. It’s free for anyone and everyone, all thanks to secured grant money from the North Carolina Department of Health […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN

Beaufort man facing meth charges after traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is facing meth charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Oneil is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance. Deputies say on Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle at...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county make an arrest after a trailer was stolen. The Greene County Sheriff’s office was called to Grays Mill Road on Oct. 11 for a report of a stolen utility trailer. Witnesses saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche driving away from the home with the trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Williamston will have new option for overnight stay

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food Lion expands To Go services in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace. The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier. Customers can confirm availability and place […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 16, 17 & 18

William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Donna Quintanilla, Emerald...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

