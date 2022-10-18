Read full article on original website
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"
According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
North Carolina detention center now has free Narcan vending machine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping more lives will be saved with a new addition at the Pitt County Detention Center. When you walk into the magistrate’s office, you’ll now see a Narcan vending machine. It’s free for anyone and everyone, all thanks to secured grant money from the North Carolina Department of Health […]
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Beaufort man facing meth charges after traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is facing meth charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Oneil is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance. Deputies say on Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle at...
New record store looks to bring the music to eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business now open in Greenville hopes to be music to customers’ ears. A new vinyl store, Alleycat Records, has just recently opened. Owner David Brown is ready to showcase all types of music to the Greenville community. With so many options on display along with merchandise of all kinds, […]
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county make an arrest after a trailer was stolen. The Greene County Sheriff’s office was called to Grays Mill Road on Oct. 11 for a report of a stolen utility trailer. Witnesses saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche driving away from the home with the trailer.
North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is encouraging everyone to wear purple Thursday in honor of victims and survivors of such violence. The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports more than 12 million women and men in the U.S. have...
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman. Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman...
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting was stationed at Camp Lejeune until 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh police officer who was killed in the mass shooting last week has ties to Eastern Carolina. Camp Lejeune tells WITN that Officer Gabriel Torres was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, last serving at Camp Lejeune in February of 2021. Torres was in the...
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
Food Lion expands To Go services in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace. The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier. Customers can confirm availability and place […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 16, 17 & 18
William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Donna Quintanilla, Emerald...
