Morgantown, WV

Lootpress

WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
LUBBOCK, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Credit to Neal Brown

Neal Brown had himself a week last week. Leading his Mountaineers to a win over Baylor, the former Troy head coach received recognition from one of ESPN’s most popular analysts. Kirk Herbstreit revealed his top coaching performances from week seven, and Neal Brown found himself placed fifth on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Reveals Game Seven Uniform

Moments ago, WVU revealed their uniforms for their matchup this weekend against Texas Tech. The will be wearing their “Country Roads” helmet and jersey, and gold pants. WVU and Texas Tech kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and will televise on Fox Sports 1.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism.  However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding.  Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University Medicine and Wheeling officials to make major economic development announcement at former OVMC

WVU Medicine along with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County officials plan to make a major economic development announcement on Friday. In a press release, it says that officials from the WVU Health System, the City of Wheeling, and the Ohio County Commission will make a major announcement that will positively transform the delivery […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.  On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.  […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder

CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

