WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: West Virginia 3-3; Texas Tech 3-3 After two games on the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.
voiceofmotown.com
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Credit to Neal Brown
Neal Brown had himself a week last week. Leading his Mountaineers to a win over Baylor, the former Troy head coach received recognition from one of ESPN’s most popular analysts. Kirk Herbstreit revealed his top coaching performances from week seven, and Neal Brown found himself placed fifth on the...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Game Seven Uniform
Moments ago, WVU revealed their uniforms for their matchup this weekend against Texas Tech. The will be wearing their “Country Roads” helmet and jersey, and gold pants. WVU and Texas Tech kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and will televise on Fox Sports 1.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Slams Players on Last Year’s Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, along with seniors Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Emmitt Matthews, Jr., met with the media at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. Huggins, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, spoke glowingly of his current...
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Augusta Levy Learning Center has become synonymous in the Ohio Valley with the work it does for children with autism. However, there’s another initiative the center is part of that just got a boost of funding. Augusta Levy received a $50,000 investment from the Appalachian Regional Commission through its POWER (Partnership […]
Bowden State Fish Hatchery completes renovations
Governor Justice continued his tour of Randolph County by attending a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bowden State Fish Hatchery Tuesday.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
West Virginia University Medicine and Wheeling officials to make major economic development announcement at former OVMC
WVU Medicine along with the City of Wheeling and Ohio County officials plan to make a major economic development announcement on Friday. In a press release, it says that officials from the WVU Health System, the City of Wheeling, and the Ohio County Commission will make a major announcement that will positively transform the delivery […]
Wheeling to be home to new WVU Medicine cancer center at former OVMC
(WTRF) The Ohio Valley will soon benefit from a new, comprehensive, regional cancer center that the WVU Health System and the WV Cancer Institute plan to build on the site of the former Ohio Valley Medical Center in Center Wheeling. The project, made possible by a partnership among the Health System, the City of Wheeling, […]
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
West Virginia man, ‘Squeak Bennett,’ arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home. It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call […]
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
West Virginia Motorcycle Club member charged with murder
CAROLINA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 9, and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a criminal complaint that they […]
Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled
A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Officer for More than 30 Years who Retired as Chief, Veteran, Edward DeVito, Passes
On Oct 13,2022, The Lord called Edward DeVito home. Eddie was born on April 17, 1928 on Front Street in Fairmont, the last of 5 children. Known as “Big Ed”, “Dirty Eddie”, “Grandpa” and “Papaw”, he had one name that only his wife called him – “Edward Love”.
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
