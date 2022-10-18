Tomball City Council votes to remove Medical Complex Drive extension west of Hwy. 249 from thoroughfare plan

Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 3 candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Newcomers Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby will square off. Candidates were asked to keep responses under...
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
Conroe announces next steps in search for city administrator
Conroe announced its next steps in the search for a city administrator in an Oct. 19 release. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) In an Oct. 19 release, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski announced the city has begun working with SGR, a recruitment firm based in Keller, to continue its search for a city administrator.
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
Learn about upcoming transportation projects set to start soon in the city of Katy
Read down below to find out the scope, timeline, funding source and the cost of each project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a multitude of upcoming transportation projects that are set to soon enter construction. Read down below to find out the scope, timeline, funding source and the cost of each project.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including Dogtopia
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
Election Q&A: Get to know the Missouri City At Large Position 1 candidates
Two candidates are vying for the position of At Large Position 1 Missouri City council member with candidate Sonya Brown-Marshall challenging the incumbent Vashuandra Edwards, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Sugar Land authorizes grant application for railroad monitoring upgrades
The Union Pacific Railroad track adjacent to the US 90A corridor serves approximately 32 trains every day. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Anticipating an increase in train traffic along the US 90A corridor, Sugar Land will look to federal funding to upgrade its existing railroad monitoring system. The council passed a resolution...
Learn about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for September in the Bay Area
A house located at 1848 Lake Landing (Courtesy HAR) This League City neighborhood, Whispering Lakes Ranch, is located off FM 646 near South Shore Boulevard. It is close to restaurants, Clear Creek ISD schools, entertainment venues and the Kemah Boardwalk. Median home value: $811,750. Homes on the market*: 3. Homes...
Texas Secretary of State’s office to monitor Harris County's Nov. 8 election following scrutiny of 2020 election
Harris County's 2020 elections have been the subject of a state audit since September 2021. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In its ongoing audit of Harris County’s 2020 elections, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it had found “serious breaches” in the management of elections records in a letter dated Oct. 18.
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new low-income subdivision
The Fort Bend Habitat for Humanity has plans to construct a new subdivision for low-income families on 6.5 acres of land in Richmond, but must first raise about $600,000 to pay for infrastructure improvements at the site, according to officials with the organization. Plans to build a new low-income housing...
Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space caters to entrepreneurs
Co-owners James and Aimee Westbrook began leasing for their new office suite space in Magnolia in August. Located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, the new Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space features 14 offices and three meeting room spaces of varying sizes with potential to build out more space to accommodate additional offices, James Westbrook said. Nine office spaces had been leased as of mid-October. James Westbrook said the office suites cater to helping entrepreneurs get their start as well as professional services, such as therapists, doctors, lawyers and insurance practices. 936-449-7110. www.magnoliawoodstexas.com.
Sugar Land accepts $1.2M donation for Cullinan Park improvements
Sugar Land annexed Cullinan Park in January 2016 under an interlocal agreement with the city of Houston and a memorandum of understanding with the Cullinan Park Conservancy. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Sugar Land has received more funding for improvements to Cullinan Park as it prepares for construction. Sugar Land City Council...
Three locations in Pct. 3 to vote early
Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (On Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
