Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Billionaire Status: Here Is WNY’s Most Insanely Rich Person

Buffalo and Western New York are pretty much considered working class. There are lots of people in the middle class and many people living in poverty. We definitely aren't the first place you would think of when it comes to people living in the lap of luxury like Beverly Hills in California or Central Park South in New York City. But there are a handful of billionaires who are from or are associated with WNY.
CBS News

Amazon warehouse union vote fails in upstate New York

Amazon workers in upstate New York voted by a roughly 2-to-1 ratio against unionizing, according to results tallied on Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board. The vote is a setback for the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, a small independent union that in April won a historic vote in Staten Island, New York, to form the first-ever collective bargaining unit one of the retailer's U.S. warehouses.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 12 Adult Stores In Western New York

When it comes to finding adult stores in Western New York, you have 12 definitive options. When it comes to finding adult materials for sexy fun time, there are many options for you. Online companies,s ion particular,r offer an endless variety of items for all shapes, sizes, interests, and persuasions. Most even ship them to you in discrete packaging to not alert or offend the neighbors.
WWD

Thom Browne Continues to Roll Out Retail

Thom Browne has big ambitions when it comes to physical retail. On Friday, the luxury brand will open its 96th store in San Francisco. But that’s just the latest in a rollout strategy that will see the company’s brick-and-mortar presence increase to 150 within the next four to five years.
AFP

Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.
