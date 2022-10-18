Read full article on original website
CNBC
This New York City apartment went up $1,100 a month in rent in one year
In 2020, Thelma Rose Annan moved into her Manhattan apartment paying $1,882 per month in rent. By 2021, it was $2,400 per month. This year, it rose by another $1,100, bringing her monthly rent to a whopping $3,500. “This jump increase is too much and I simply cannot afford it,”...
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: New NYC migrant center labeled 'Adams Tent City' on Google Maps
A place called "Adams Tent City" was spotted on Google Maps on Tuesday at the location of New York City's new immigrant welcome center, which was created to deal with the influx of people the city is facing following Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) choice to bus illegal immigrants to Democratic strongholds.
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
Billionaire Status: Here Is WNY’s Most Insanely Rich Person
Buffalo and Western New York are pretty much considered working class. There are lots of people in the middle class and many people living in poverty. We definitely aren't the first place you would think of when it comes to people living in the lap of luxury like Beverly Hills in California or Central Park South in New York City. But there are a handful of billionaires who are from or are associated with WNY.
Amazon warehouse union vote fails in upstate New York
Amazon workers in upstate New York voted by a roughly 2-to-1 ratio against unionizing, according to results tallied on Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board. The vote is a setback for the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, a small independent union that in April won a historic vote in Staten Island, New York, to form the first-ever collective bargaining unit one of the retailer's U.S. warehouses.
The 12 Adult Stores In Western New York
When it comes to finding adult stores in Western New York, you have 12 definitive options. When it comes to finding adult materials for sexy fun time, there are many options for you. Online companies,s ion particular,r offer an endless variety of items for all shapes, sizes, interests, and persuasions. Most even ship them to you in discrete packaging to not alert or offend the neighbors.
Amazon workers reject union in NY state in blow to organizing effort
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign.
Register Citizen
'The Watcher' on Netflix starring Jennifer Coolidge takes place in New Jersey, but filmed in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Netflix's new horror limited series "The Watcher" from writer/director Ryan Murphy was released Oct. 13, and despite the show being based in New Jersey, many of the filming locations are in Westchester County, N.Y. "The Watcher" is based on...
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
Man stabbed, suspect pepper-sprayed in subway dispute on Upper West Side
The victim got into a dispute with the suspect on a northbound 2 train just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Thom Browne Continues to Roll Out Retail
Thom Browne has big ambitions when it comes to physical retail. On Friday, the luxury brand will open its 96th store in San Francisco. But that’s just the latest in a rollout strategy that will see the company’s brick-and-mortar presence increase to 150 within the next four to five years.
Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.
NYC's first migrant center in Manhattan opens its doors
The first migrant relief center in New York City opens today at Randall's Island in Manhattan.
