Justin Craig Anderson
Justin Craig Anderson passed away from injuries received in a motorcycle accident on October 16, 2022. Justin was born August 10, 1989 in Statesboro, Ga. Justin was the kindest soul with the biggest heart. He loved his family and friends. He was the friend that you could always count on...
Michael Griner
Mr. Michael Griner, age 39, of Baxley, GA., passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To...
Betty Ann Ragan
Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Ragan, 76, passed away on October 17, 2022 at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Statesboro, GA to the late Cecil and Eunice Barrs Lee and had resided in Waycross. She is survived by her children, Ricky Clayton of Waycross,...
Joyce Elizabeth McElveen
Joyce Elizabeth Denmark Mays McElveen of Brooklet, GA died Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Statesboro, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 22, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Parker Denmark and Warnell Olen Denmark of Brooklet, GA and a sister to the late Warnell Denmark and Joanne Denmark Keil.
Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith
Mrs. Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born December 6, 1951, in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1969 and received a B. S. in Business from Georgia Southern College (now University) in 1972.
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
Stanley White
Mr. Stanley White, age 57, passed into rest Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ira and Lille Bell Cooper White. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.
Hurricane Ian Could Not Stop the 49th Annual Attic Sale
The Statesboro Service League (SSL), a local non-profit organization in Bulloch County, hosted their 49th Annual Attic Sale on October 1, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. This years’ sale faced the challenge of Hurricane Ian barreling down toward Statesboro. “Our amazing League of ladies managed to put together a...
Kandace (Torrance) Gaye
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Kandace Torrance Gaye. Mrs. Kandace Torrance Gaye, age 34, of Ellabell, GA., passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. After and extended illness.
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix “Billy Hendrix” was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County Georgia to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hendrix was retired...
Savannah SCORE announces small biz finalists and panel of judges for BizPitch
Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
Mr. John Henry Lawson
Mr. John Henry Lawson, Jr. age 80 of Reidsville, GA., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a Bryan County native but resided in Tattnal County for many years. He was a 1960 graduate of Pembroke Elementary High School in Pembroke, GA. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Collins, GA., where he served as a steward.
Savannah’s techSAV Day brings innovative minds together
On Saturday, November 5th, the first-ever techSAV Day will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Creative Coast. The conference will bring together Savannah’s tech brains for a half-day event of connectivity and learning. The event is organized by techSAV, a community of innovators, designers, and technologists in Savannah that are passionate about building better products and a better community here.
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
Todd Henry Newman
Mr. Todd Henry Newman, age 61, died October 9th, 2022. The Bulloch County native was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Todd worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro, he later began his career with Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, where he was employed for many years. Todd...
Mrs. Betty Elizabeth McDowell Mock
Betty Elizabeth McDowell Mock, 89 of Sylvania passed at her residence Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. She was born in Newington, GA to Harold and Janie Best McDowell. She was the eldest living member and a charter member of the Farmdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a homemaker and seamstress, having retired from Warner’s, formerly White Stag. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Walter Harvey Mock, sons-in-law, Wayne Williams, Jack Walker, and Thomas Bashlor, siblings, Mary McDowell Polk, Lenward McDowell, Frances McDowell, and William McDowell.
Grace Lanier Bacon
Grace Lanier Bacon, age 82, born January 13, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Alexa Lanier of Jenkins County, passed peacefully October 9, 2022, At Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lanier, and...
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
Video | Great crowd for Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair first Saturday parade
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro began a new tradition in moving the parade to Saturday morning in honor of their 60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. If the large crowds along the parade route was any indication, everyone loved the Saturday parade. “Moving the parade to Saturday allowed more people to participate...
