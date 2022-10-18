Read full article on original website
Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect...
Big fire reported after plane crashed into building in Keene, New Hampshire
KEENE, N.H. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash into a building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Swanzey police said on Facebook that people are being asked to stay clear of lower Main Street in Keene. "First responders are on scene of...
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
NH man killed in car crash involving bear
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown, police say a 20 year old from North Walpole, NH was a passenger in the car that hit a bear crossing the road.
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Lessons learned from Vt....
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup
A soon-to-be-released feasibility study of whether Brattleboro’s municipal government should permanently provide all local emergency medical services will offer the choice of reinstating the town’s nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest and longest-serving agency, Rescue Inc. Read the story on VTDigger here: Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup.
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
Vermont’s Dorset Inn, home of ‘The General’
Dorset is your quintessential Vermont village, complete with a green, shops, and a few inns where travelers can stay a night or two and relish in the atmosphere of the little hamlet. The Dorset Inn is such a place. Since 1796, the Dorset Inn has welcomed travelers on their journey...
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Create rock art at Periwinkle Cove in NH and The Stone Trust in Dummerston, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When Jim Ayers first created his first cairn, Periwinkle Cove was a blank canvas. Now, Rock Sculpture Point in Rye, New Hampshire, is a bona fide destination, as profiled inYankee Magazine.
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
Forensic psychiatrist says Aita Gurung was 'grossly and floridly psychotic' in 2017
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Forensic psychiatrist, David Rosmarin, was called to the stand on Friday in the trial of Aita Gurung, who allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver in 2017. Rosmarin evaluated Gurung multiple times after the incident and found Gurung to be insane at the...
