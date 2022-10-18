ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowden, WV

wv.gov

COVID-19 Daily Update 10-21-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 21, 2022, there are currently 875 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,487 attributed to COVID-19. CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER...
