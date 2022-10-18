Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect...
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
montpelierbridge.org
Getting to Know Your Place
If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
Addison Independent
Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7
A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that’s been identified as a logical spot for housing development. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
WCAX
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
bfamercury.org
Mx. Brown (’17) Mixes it Up at Fairfield Center School
Bailey Brown (’17) has joined the Maplerun Unified School District staff as Fairfield Center School’s new music teacher. According to Brown, they teach pre kindergarten-eighth grade general music classes, as well as chorus and band classes for fifth-eighth grade. This will be their first year teaching. Brown said...
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
mountaintimes.info
Working on the train from Vermont to New York City
Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
A Young NEK Dairy Farmer Showcases Her Cows and Life Through TikTok
For Kirbie Nichols, co-owner of Speedwell Farms in Lyndonville, the average workday starts in the barn at 3:30 in the morning, Pop-Tart in hand. It takes her an hour to get the milking units affixed to the first eight of 107 milking cows on the dairy operation she runs with her father, Brian Nichols, and family friend Herbie Bennett.
mychamplainvalley.com
Pie Fixes Everything at Poorhouse Pies
Poorhouse Pies in Underhill has developed quite the following, especially since their recent move to Route 15 in Underhill, Vermont. From sweet and savory pies, to pocket pies, even donuts, Poorhouse Pies lives up to the hype. For more information, visit their website.
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrested Martin Syvertson Of West Rutland, Vermont For DUI
On Thursday morning, just before 1:00 a.m. Vermont State Police arrested Martin Syvertson, 50, of West Rutland, Vermont. Syvertson was charged with DUI. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and while speaking with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Syvertson, troopers detected signs of impairment.
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
