ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

Related
montpelierbridge.org

Getting to Know Your Place

If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility

Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
ESSEX, VT
Addison Independent

Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7

A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that’s been identified as a logical spot for housing development. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
bfamercury.org

Mx. Brown (’17) Mixes it Up at Fairfield Center School

Bailey Brown (’17) has joined the Maplerun Unified School District staff as Fairfield Center School’s new music teacher. According to Brown, they teach pre kindergarten-eighth grade general music classes, as well as chorus and band classes for fifth-eighth grade. This will be their first year teaching. Brown said...
FAIRFIELD, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Digging into Moriah’s mining history

On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
MORIAH, NY
mountaintimes.info

Working on the train from Vermont to New York City

Editor’s note: Bill McKibben is an internationally known climate activist and writer who lives in Ripton. I am writing this dispatch from a southbound train, which left Middlebury at midday and is making its way — not too fast, not too slow — through Rutland and toward Penn Station in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Pie Fixes Everything at Poorhouse Pies

Poorhouse Pies in Underhill has developed quite the following, especially since their recent move to Route 15 in Underhill, Vermont. From sweet and savory pies, to pocket pies, even donuts, Poorhouse Pies lives up to the hype. For more information, visit their website.
UNDERHILL, VT
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
PLANetizen

Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide

A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy