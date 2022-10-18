ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsford, VT

iBerkshires.com

Southwestern Vermont Health Care Recognizes Nursing Staff

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) nursing leaders have chosen four nurses whose work represents each of the four qualities of a Magnet Center for Nursing Excellence, including transformational leadership, innovation, structural empowerment, and exemplary professional practice. "The nurses we are honoring are noted standard bearers within...
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
montpelierbridge.org

Getting to Know Your Place

If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’

Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Program Helps Former Inmates Start Fresh in the Community

Going to prison is hard, but so is getting out. Former inmates must start from scratch: Where to live? How to find a job? How to honestly but tactfully explain where you’ve been for the last couple of years? And, very importantly, how do you change the patterns — and perhaps the friends — you got into trouble with? In short, how do you start fresh and turn your life around?
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
BENNINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates

In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. So who’s responsible for the violence and what’s behind the sharp increase? Dom Amato combed through the data and spoke with city leaders about how they’re addressing the problem.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WARDSBORO, VT

