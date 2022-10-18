Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care Recognizes Nursing Staff
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care's (SVHC) nursing leaders have chosen four nurses whose work represents each of the four qualities of a Magnet Center for Nursing Excellence, including transformational leadership, innovation, structural empowerment, and exemplary professional practice. "The nurses we are honoring are noted standard bearers within...
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
montpelierbridge.org
Getting to Know Your Place
If you ever wanted to know more about the Capital City, now’s the time. The North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier Conservation Commission and the Parks Department have teamed up to bring a series of community events all about Montpelier: its history, its buildings, its ecology, and more. Several of the events in the seven-part series have already happened, but four more are coming up, starting Saturday, Oct. 22 with “History on the Land: Hubbard Park.”
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
WCAX
Springfield Police offer seldom used delivery service
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Viewer Laura Carmody sent us a video of her grandmother, Audrey Harrigan, getting a balloon delivery. Carmody, who lives in Colorado, bought the balloons to cheer her grandma up as she battled a viral infection. But getting them to be delivered to the nearly 93-year-old proved more challenging.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
montpelierbridge.org
Program Helps Former Inmates Start Fresh in the Community
Going to prison is hard, but so is getting out. Former inmates must start from scratch: Where to live? How to find a job? How to honestly but tactfully explain where you’ve been for the last couple of years? And, very importantly, how do you change the patterns — and perhaps the friends — you got into trouble with? In short, how do you start fresh and turn your life around?
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building
TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
WCAX
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major affordable housing project in heart of Waterbury is on the line in a special election to be held next week. Only about 1,500 voters in the village utility district will cast ballots on the project which could have implications for the whole town. Ask...
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
montpelierbridge.org
Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates
In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. So who’s responsible for the violence and what’s behind the sharp increase? Dom Amato combed through the data and spoke with city leaders about how they’re addressing the problem.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
mynbc5.com
Forensic psychiatrist says Aita Gurung was 'grossly and floridly psychotic' in 2017
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Forensic psychiatrist, David Rosmarin, was called to the stand on Friday in the trial of Aita Gurung, who allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver in 2017. Rosmarin evaluated Gurung multiple times after the incident and found Gurung to be insane at the...
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
