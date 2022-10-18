ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels

Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
NEW YORK STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
compassvermont.com

Vermont Board Is As Serious About Cannabis as Vermonters Are About Maple Syrup

Vermont plans to strictly enforce their retail cannabis law. The state's borders mean that all aspects of the industry must take place within its boundaries, which includes growing and selling marijuana products as well as testing them for quality assurance purposes--making it necessary in order continue compliance with federal regulations on this matter even though such activity remains illegal under Federal Law (although many states have legalized medical or recreational use).
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

