Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed.
Some parents who made the switch to homeschooling during the pandemic plan to stick with it, a state official said. But many home study students returned to public school in the fall of 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed..
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centers' newest expansion set to open in the spring
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open its new Patient Pavilion this spring. The hospital addition is adding 64 single-patient rooms to the hospital. They will be moving some inpatient units closer together, allowing the right teams to share resources. Dartmouth Health will be utilizing...
Regulators Are Poised to Let Vermont Gas Buy Methane From a Distant Landfill
Vermont energy regulators are poised to allow the state’s only natural gas utility to buy methane from a giant New York State landfill, despite criticism that the deal would do little to help the state meet its climate goals. Public Utilities Commission staff are recommending approval of a 15-year...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WCAX
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect...
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
compassvermont.com
Vermont Board Is As Serious About Cannabis as Vermonters Are About Maple Syrup
Vermont plans to strictly enforce their retail cannabis law. The state's borders mean that all aspects of the industry must take place within its boundaries, which includes growing and selling marijuana products as well as testing them for quality assurance purposes--making it necessary in order continue compliance with federal regulations on this matter even though such activity remains illegal under Federal Law (although many states have legalized medical or recreational use).
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate
According to those present, debate participants and organizers mutually decided to proceed with the in-person event. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Zuckerman tested positive for Covid minutes before Rutland lieutenant gubernatorial debate.
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire denied millions of dollars in rental assistance
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire will not get millions of dollars in funding officials wanted for emergency rental housing assistance. State officials learned Thursday that the U.S. Treasury denied their $67 million request from last summer. That means federal funding will run out on Dec. 29. More than 23,000...
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Comments / 2