Regulators Are Poised to Let Vermont Gas Buy Methane From a Distant Landfill
Vermont energy regulators are poised to allow the state’s only natural gas utility to buy methane from a giant New York State landfill, despite criticism that the deal would do little to help the state meet its climate goals. Public Utilities Commission staff are recommending approval of a 15-year...
VTDigger
Forty years is enough
We’re less than three weeks away from the general election and once again Vermonters are being begged, hustled and hectored by all of the usual suspects to elect Democratic candidates pushing the same tired and failure-ridden progressive policies and programs. I urge my fellow Vermont voters to spend a...
thecentersquare.com
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Proposal 2: What you need to know about the vote to abolish slavery
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
branfordseven.com
What manufacturing workers make in Connecticut
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Connecticut using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed.
Some parents who made the switch to homeschooling during the pandemic plan to stick with it, a state official said. But many home study students returned to public school in the fall of 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed..
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A protest at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday where demonstrators called for accountability in the Capitol riot. The protest was organized by a group called Indivisible Mad River Valley. They say it’s time for Trump and other extremists to be held accountable for the...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Board Is As Serious About Cannabis as Vermonters Are About Maple Syrup
Vermont plans to strictly enforce their retail cannabis law. The state's borders mean that all aspects of the industry must take place within its boundaries, which includes growing and selling marijuana products as well as testing them for quality assurance purposes--making it necessary in order continue compliance with federal regulations on this matter even though such activity remains illegal under Federal Law (although many states have legalized medical or recreational use).
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
WCAX
Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections. Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland. It’s...
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
mynbc5.com
Vermont lieutenant governor candidate David Zuckerman tests positive for COVID-19
HINESBURG, Vt. — David Zuckerman, the Democratic candidate for Vermont's lieutenant governor, announced a temporary hiatus from in-person events after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A media release from Zuckerman's campaign said his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he and his family had been taking...
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Employers Need Help
There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
Deerfield Valley News
Town to celebrate Vermont’s state vegetable
Mike Cooney weighs Gilfeather turnips at a previous Gilfeather Turnip Festival. The event returns Saturday. File photo.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VTDigger
False information circulating about Article 22￼
I’ve been a Vermont nurse for 35 years and have worked in three Vermont hospitals. I strongly support proposed Prop 5/Article 22, an amendment to the Vermont Constitution that says “an individual's right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one's own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
yankeeinstitute.org
Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards
The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
montpelierbridge.org
Bridge/ORCA Forums Help Voters Get to Know the Candidates
In an unprecedented election year — with a vast turnover in the Vermont legislature — not to mention two constitutional amendments on the ballot and the retirement of Vermont’s eight-term Senator Patrick Leahy — it’s more important than ever to get to know who’s running for office. With that in mind The Bridge teamed up with ORCA Media to present 11 candidate forums this month. Forums were held Oct. 5 — Oct. 17, with a focus on the contested races in Washington County, plus the Secretary of State and Lt. Governor races.
