Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday
The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations. Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:. The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. Mary Pool10/25/1925 - 10/14/2022Mary Sue Pool, 97, of Navasota, passed away Friday, October 14th, at her home surrounded by her family. Visita…
Bryan College Station Eagle
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: District showdowns loom, including Franklin-Lorena. District showdowns are across the board in the Brazos Valley this week. The team breaks down…
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 18
Last week: College Station 27, Glenn 24 2 OTs Consol 39 Leander 15 Georgetown 59, East View 19 Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7. Friday’s 7 p.m. games: East View at Consol College Station at Georgetown Leander at Hendrickson 0 Cedar Park at Glenn. People are also reading…. District 10-5A...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-TCU swimming and diving matches moved to College Station
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams’ dual matches against TCU have been moved from Fort Worth to the Aggies’ Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. The Aggies will have a tri-meet against Indiana and Texas at 2...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Early voting about to begin
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:. • Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. • Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. • Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council candidates participate in local forum
Ten candidates for four College Station City Council seats covered a lot of ground Wednesday night at a candidate forum at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station, as questions were asked regarding property values and taxes, the 2022 bond package and more. Council seats up for election include the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Gives surpasses $1 million goal during fourth annual giving day
Brazos Valley Gives held its fourth annual day of giving Tuesday, an 18-hour event for community members to donate and gain awareness for the area’s nonprofit organizations. Brazos Valley Gives surpassed this year's goal of $1 million at around 10:30 p.m., just a half-hour before the online giving ended at 11 p.m. Final totals will not be official until later this week. Ahead of Tuesday’s day of giving, Brazos Valley Gives had raised $219,178 in early giving, which began on Sept. 19 and ended early Tuesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kimberly McAdams, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) CSISD takes great strides to keep our students and staff safe, but it is certainly an ongoing endeavor. Our board recently initiated a new district position, Coordinator of Safety and Risk Management, to continue our focused efforts in this area. We also added two additional Resource Officers, bringing the number on our campuses to nine. Our 2021 bond initiative, approved by the voters, included $2.3M in safety and security upgrades for our facilities. We have robust processes in place, as well as strong partnerships with both the Brazos Sheriff’s Department and CSPD.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC Men's Basketball Media Day: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams' press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 19, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic
FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins reache finals
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket. Rollins will face Baylor’s 100th-ranked Jake Finn Bass in Tuesday’s final. — Eagle staff report.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fran Duane, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Bryan ISD has been dedicated to student and staff safety for many years. The Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 all had significant projects for school safety. Both in school hardening and in social and emotional learning. All Schools now have a secure safety vestibule and all vestibules have impact resistant window film. There have been improvements in the access control readers and access control for exterior doors. BISD has also increased the number of cameras district wide. An ongoing project includes an upgraded district wide Public Address system, fire alarm system replacements and Stop the Bleed and epipens stored in the AED cabinets. Bryan ISD has a threat assessment team and participates in multiple mental health programs (TCHATT, B-SAFE and Safe and Civil Schools) to work to meet needs before they escalate. Is there more to do? Absolutely. I will continue to advocate for safe schools.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match
BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers. Blinn is in second place in its conference...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team uses aggressive approach in sweep of Rudder
A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach Colten Conner challenged his team a week ago to come out swinging early in matches. That mentality was on full display Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Rudder in District 21-5A play at The Armory. “Our mentality was let’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan mayor
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) I believe...
Comments / 0